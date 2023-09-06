‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ Storyboards Show the Romance We Wanted, but Didn’t Get

Before Thor: Love and Thunder came out, Tessa Thompson teased an exciting subplot: King Valkyrie would be on the hunt for her queen. And with Lady Sif returning and Jane Foster taking up the mantle of Mighty Thor, it seemed certain that Valkyrie would end up with someone by her side.

And then … it didn’t happen.

In the final cut of the movie, Valkyrie grieves the deaths of her fellow valkyries, including one who was her lover (most likely the blonde valkyrie she’s reaching for in her Thor: Ragnarok flashback). Sif joins the community of New Asgard, but at the end of the movie, Valkyrie is still single. There isn’t even any evidence that she and Sif have met, aside from them now living in the same town.

Now, storyboard artist William Elder Groebe has posted some early concepts for Thor: Love and Thunder on his website. One sequence shows Thor and his team taking Korg’s disembodied face to the exiled Grandmaster for help. The other is an expanded version of the scene in which Thor brings Sif to New Asgard.

In the film, Thor immediately hands Sif off to a soldier, who takes her to get medical help. In the storyboard, though, Sif joins in the fight against Gorr’s shadow monsters, managing to get in a few hits even with a severe injury. After that, Val catches her on her pegasus Warsong, and seems to be taken aback by her beauty as Sif passes out on her lap.

The Twitter account Thor Updates animated the storyboard sequence so that we can see it play out:

New storyboards from a deleted Thor: Love and Thunder scene show Valkyrie and Sif (re)uniting during the Battle of New Asgard!



What a sweet, romantic space Viking moment! Damn, I would have loved to see that!

Of course, with Sif now living in New Asgard, there’s always a chance that we’ll see her romance with Valkyrie blossom whenever Thor returns. It’ll be nice if, next time we see them, Val and Sif are ruling side by side—but it’ll be even better if we get to watch their love story unfold.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

