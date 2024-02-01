Is Season 2 of Netflix’s ‘The Empress’ Ever Happening? Here’s Its Status.

The first season of Netflix’s The Empress had us falling in love with Empress Elisabeth of Austria. There are many drama series about queens and succession all the time, but Elisabeth’s yearning for freedom sets her leagues above every other royal out there, which is why we can’t wait for a second season!

Recommended Videos

In another life, where she wasn’t born in the upper echelons of Bavaria, maybe Elisabeth would’ve had the freedom she’s always wanted. But that’s not what happened, and she had to learn the hard way in the first season of the series. Elisabeth was able to catch the attention of Emperor Franz, her sister’s betrothed.

Franz insisted on marrying Elisabeth over Helene out of love. Elisabeth tried to resist, but felt that Franz was her soulmate. But the brutality of court life would later prove that Elisabeth was unfit to be the next Empress, at least in the eyes of Archduchess Sophie. Elisabeth couldn’t be tamed, and she didn’t care about the frivolities and rules of the Habsburg court.

If you’re into royal history, you already know that Elisabeth’s life is only bound to get harder, even if Franz really loves her. But even if you already know, you’re probably still waiting for the second season of The Empress. Luckily for history buffs and historical drama fans, The Empress season 2 has been greenlit by Netflix. Although no official release date has been given, it shouldn’t be far off, as the second season is already in post-production. With more than a year of waiting since season 1, it’s a relief to know that Elisabeth and Franz’s story won’t be cut short.

Elisabeth would be sent packing from the palace by the end of the first season by her own husband and mother-in-law. But in line with her rebellious nature, Elisabeth addressed a crowd of protestors outside the gates of the palace to announce the pregnancy that she had hidden from Franz and Sophie. The story ended there, leaving many of us with more questions and more to look forward to in the second season.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]