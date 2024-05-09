Fans Will Have To Be Patient for ‘The Terminal List’ Season 2

Amazon’s The Terminal List has a cast full of big names, featuring Hollywood regulars like Chris Pratt and Riley Keough. Since season 1’s conclusion in July 2022, fans of the show have been eagerly anticipating the release of season 2.

There’s good news for the fans of the David DiGilio-created series, as it was confirmed in January 2024 that not only will the series return for season 2, but the studio has also approved a prequel titled The Terminal List: Dark Wolf that will focus on the character of Ben Edwards (Taylor Kitsch). However, a release date for the second season has not been revealed yet, and it looks like audiences will have to extend their patience considering the prequel got commissioned first.

The Prime Video action thriller series was met with both critical acclaim and positive reception from viewers, reflected in its #3 standing on the Nielsen chart with 1.1 billion minutes viewed across eight episodes. The show was also number one on Amazon Prime’s “Top 10” list within two weeks of its debut.

As things stand, Chris Pratt is the only actor who will return for season 2, considering how things transpired in season 1. The majority of the characters were killed off, and fans can expect new characters to be introduced in season 2, which in turn widens the scope for more big names to join the cast. The second season will be based on Jack Carr’s second book in the James Reece series, True Believer. (Season 1 was based on the first book titled The Terminal List).

The show is expected to follow the chronological order of Carr’s James Reece collection, which has seven books so far. True Believer is based on Reece’s (Chris Pratt) decision to strike a deal with the US government, which entails him accepting the presidential pardon in exchange for helping them take down a worldwide terrorist plot. The book also involves him going head-to-head with a “shadowy former Iraqi commando,” with whom Reece shares a long history. While on the terrorist hunt, the protagonist uncovers a major conspiracy involving a CIA traitor, interwoven with an assassination plot.

The Terminal List season 1 is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

