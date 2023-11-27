Wait, Did Nick Mohammed Just Announce ‘Ted Lasso’ Season 4?

Even before Ted Lasso season 3 aired on Apple TV+, rumors were flying about a possible Ted Lasso season 4. Is it happening? Was the note of finality at the end of season 3, with Ted going home to the U.S., just a clever ruse? Nick Mohammed, who plays Nate Shelley, might have just spilled the beans about a possible renewal for the wholesome comedy series.

Nick Mohammed: “Now wait” for Ted Lasso season 4

On November 17, Nick Mohammed posted a set photo from season 3, showing him in costume as Nate. “One year to the day since #TedLasso wrapped,” Mohammed wrote in the caption. “And one year to the day that I accidentally posted this spoiler of Nate in AFC Richmond kit! Promise it won’t happen again on season 4- now wait”

Is this an official season 4 announcement? Maybe. Apple hasn’t confirmed or denied that season 4 is development. It’s hard to believe that Mohammed would make the same mistake twice, leaking such huge news in a post about a previous leak, but if it’s intentional, it’s a clever way to start building hype before the official season 4 announcement.

What other Ted Lasso cast and crew have said about a possible season 4

Other Ted Lasso cast and crew have also teased a possible season 4.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter after the season 3 finale, director Declan Lowney said that it’s possible Ted Lasso could eventually return. “Everybody knew it was the end, but it’s also the end for now,” he said about shooting season 3. “It’s going to be two or three years before anything happens—if anything happens—so let’s try and tie up all these stories properly.”

Before season 3, Jason Sudeikis and others involved in the series made it clear that they’d always imagined Ted Lasso as a 3-season show. However, they also repeatedly left open the possibility of extending it.

In a June 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, Sudeikis said that “the story that’s being told—that three-season arc—is one that I see, know, and understood. I’m glad that [Apple is] willing to pay for those three seasons. As far as what happens after that, who knows? I don’t know.”

In the same article, Brendan Hunt, who plays Ted’s assistant Coach Beard, echoed the sentiment, saying, “I think we’ve always meant it to be three seasons. I think it would be pretty cool if, in the face of how much everyone likes this show, that we stick to our guns and really just do three seasons.”

According to Variety, Brett Goldstein, who plays player-turned-coach Roy Kent, was clear about the series stopping at 3. “We are writing it like that,” he said. “It was planned as three. Spoiler alert—everyone dies.”

However, writer and producer Bill Lawrence first seeded the possibility of a fourth season back in October 2021. “When we first pitched this particular story, we said this series was only going to be three seasons,” he told Deadline. “And I would probably stay clean and say that even if Ted Lasso goes on, the story the writing staff has been telling had a beginning, middle, and end for the first three seasons. And then it might veer off from that.”

However, after taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, Sudeikis seemed more open to the idea of a season 4 when he spoke to Deadline:

I don’t know, it’s up to more factors than myself … The response has been overwhelming. We have a tremendous group of writers, actors, people in production and post-production, all of those thrown in the jambalaya of possibility. I couldn’t say yes or no. I know this part of the show is what it’s supposed to be. I apologize for not giving you a direct answer because that’s more helpful for headlines. If I knew, I wouldn’t tell you.

(featured image: Apple TV+)

