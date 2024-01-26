Will There Be ‘Bloodhounds’ KDrama Season 2? Answered

Bloodhounds was a knockout K-Drama that nobody saw coming. This series could’ve easily been a K-drama about boxing, but the series takes a surprisingly fast turn in the first episode alone. Kim Gun-woo, played by actor Woo Do-Hwan, is an aspiring rookie boxer with amazing hooks.

Recommended Videos

Gun-woo’s family lost everything after his father got into a lawsuit. With his mother neck-deep in debt, Gun-woo takes part-time jobs while boxing in order to help keep his family afloat. Gun-woo doesn’t have much, but he’s a man with stern principles.

During Gun-woo’s rookie boxing match, he fights against Hong Woo-jin. The latter doesn’t take Gun-woo seriously until he’s knocked to the floor by his left hook. Instead of leaving the ring as rivals, Gun-woo and Woo-jin form an uncanny friendship. It didn’t take long for Woo-jin to grow a soft spot for Gun-woo, whom he treated like a brother. Bloodhounds had their viewers in the first half because the drama isn’t just about boxing competitions and forming friendships.

It’s a story about how a young and talented boxer was thrust into a corrupt and dark world full of loan sharks. Gun-woo had to make brutal decisions, but they’re all in the defense of those he loves. Many K-dramas long for a second season after the eighth episode aired, but there has been no word from Netflix about another season. The first season ended with some loose strings, and it may very well be a good premise for the second season. Some villainous figures might return to South Korea in season two, which might not be pure speculation given the difference between the manhwa and the first season’s conclusion.

Although a second season may be up in the air for now, Bloodhounds, written by Jeong Chan, has been complete since March 2022. It’s only 85 chapters long, and the ending is definitive. Netflix might have to get more creative if they want to create a second season of Bloodhounds.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]