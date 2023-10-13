Peaky Blinders brought early 1900s Birmingham to our screens a decade ago in 2013, and, ever since, has created a frenzy among fans with its exhilarating storylines filled with gang-related violence, backstabbing, murder, and, most importantly, family.

I was quite late to the party (and that’s a travesty, considering I love a good period drama) and didn’t watch it until very recently, but got hooked on it and binged it in an ungodly amount of time. Season 6 coming to an end hurt my soul and, like so many others, I was left wanting more. So that begs the question …

Will there be a seventh season of Peaky Blinders?

For those of you waiting with bated breath for a new lot of six episodes, you’ll be devastated to learn (as I was) that there won’t be another series. However, don’t look so glum! There will be a feature film that could conclude some of the loose ends we were left with after season 6.

Is there a release date for the Peaky Blinders movie?

Not yet, though Steven Knight, the show’s creator and writer, has said that the script is finished and that production is expected to start around the end of this year. He has also said that the film should be released at some point in spring 2024.

He told the BBC, “We’re going to start shooting that early next year in Digbeth in Birmingham on location and in the studio. We should have that ready for Spring 2024.”

Do we know what the film will be about?

Not much is known about it at the moment, but Knight told the Radio Times that the film will be set during World War II, which makes sense, considering we left Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) in the middle of the uprising of fascism in Europe and fighting Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin), the leader of the U.K. fascist political party British Union of Fascists. According to Knight, fans should “expect the unexpected.” He also said that “it would be fun.”

Knight also told the publication that Peaky Blinders would be the “same but different,” something which he elaborated on when speaking to The Mirror. He said that a film’s budget would allow them to do something with the film which they couldn’t with the TV show and suggested that it could rival the likes of James Bond, which is very exciting.

“The biggest difference between a film and TV series is the budget. When you do stuff for TV, you often have to ask people to imagine it. Maybe. There are parallels. We always thought of Peaky as very cinematic, so we are finally finding a screen big enough for what we want to do. But with a film, you can really do it. You can blow stuff up. Will Tommy be giving James Bond a run for his money?”

Has the full cast for the Peaky Blinders film been announced yet?

No, there have been no cast announcements, but we will see the return of Murphy in the main role, and will hopefully see some, if not all, of the Shelby family. The show’s creator has said that fans will see new faces in the feature film and told Digital Spy, “There are so many people, so many great actors, that we are already sort of in conversation with for the film, and for whatever follows,” he also said, “But I think what we want to do is keep surprising people, and keep breaking new talent. Because it’s all out there, and there is a sort of consistency—what we’re doing is finding really good actors from a working-class sort of background, and telling that story.”

Despite her untimely death in 2021 (which caused a huge gaping hole in the last series of the show) Helen McCrory’s iconic character, Polly, will have some appearance in the upcoming film. Knight told the Radio Times, “Helen was so brilliant. When anything happened in the rest of the series, I wanted people to think, ‘What would Polly say?’ It’s like a family when someone passes away, their opinion remains in the house. Polly’s opinion is going to last.”

Personally, I really want to see Mr. Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy) in the film—if he’s not, I will be so disappointed. He became one of my favorite characters ever, very quickly. Hardy is amazing, and Alfie’s one-liners are a 10 out of 10, but I guess I’ll have to wait to find out more.

