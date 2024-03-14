After That Season 1 Ending, We Need More ‘The Gentlemen’ ASAP

Netflix premiered Guy Richie’s new series The Gentlemen earlier this month, just to make sure we never run out of bingeable content. But for those who have already finished their binge, you might already be wondering if we’ll be getting a season 2.

Recommended Videos

As of now, there is no official season 2 announcement for The Gentlemen. But don’t give up hope, as season 1 was only just released on March 7 and everyone involved sounds open to continuing this story. According to Deadline, the show was also intended to span multiple seasons and the team behind it already has a bunch of ideas planned for season 2. Of course, this is all conditional and depends on how well the first season performs.

The Gentlemen is a spin-off of the 2019 movie of the same name, also developed by Guy Ritchie. The Netflix series centers around the character of Edward Horniman (Theo James). Horniman inherits 15,000 acres, along with a Duke of Halstead title from his father after he passed. The inherited land is revealed to be property for a massive marijuana business of crimelord Bobby Glass. This leads to all kinds of problems for Horniman to navigate, creating hilarious yet suspenseful scenarios.

If you aren’t familiar with the works of Ritchie already, you’re missing out. This man was responsible for the excellent Robert Downey Jr Sherlock Holmes movies, The Man from U.N.C.L.E, Snatch, Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, and the live-action version of Disney’s Aladdin.

Where The Gentlemen’s TV version and the movie differ is largely in their narrative. Both are set in the same world but take different paths. The movie centers on druglord Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey) who wants to do business in England, which leads to scandals and schemes set to ruin him and his empire.

Eventually, Eddie meets with Susan Glass, who helms Bobby’s drug empire while he’s in prison. Soon the two pair up and devise elaborate plans to take down business rivals and enemies.

The cast of the show includes Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Vinnie Jones, Giancarlo Esposito, and Ray Winstone. The story was written by Guy Ritchie and Matthew Read. There are currently 8 episodes available to watch on Netflix.

Where season 1 leaves off

Spoilers ahead for The Gentlemen season 1!

Season 1 of The Gentlemen ended with a pretty violent twist. Pete gets hacked to death by Mercy, all while Eddie and Susie carry out a shrewd manipulative plan to destroy their enemies once and for all. Mercy gets murdered by Henry Collins, as ordered by Eddie and Susie. It’s a pretty bloody, revenge-filled finale that has us hyped up for future seasons.

The Gentlemen is currently streaming on Netflix.

(featured image: Netflix)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]