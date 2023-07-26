Will ‘Secret Invasion’ Return for Another Season?

With Secret Invasion wrapping up its first season, fans may be wondering what to expect for the show’s future. The miniseries premiered on Disney+ on June 21 and is the first Marvel Cinematic Universe original series to hit the platform since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson)’s first solo Marvel project sees the former S.H.I.E.L.D. leader attempting to deal with a large-scale Skrull invasion of Earth led by rebel Skrull Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir). Viewers have seen a more personal side of Fury as the series examines his mistakes and the impact of the Blip on his mentality.

The MCU’s Secret Invasion has been notably more contained than the comic book version. While the comic book Secret Invasion story arc was a huge crossover event with lasting implications for the Marvel universe, the Disney+ series has managed to keep the majority of Marvel’s heroes out of the mix. The sole Avengers member present is Don Cheadle’s James “Rhodey” Rhodes, a.k.a. War Machine. Hence, the series doesn’t have as much to wrap up as it would have if it had followed the comic book more closely. However, there will definitely still be a few loose ends.

Fury has a lot to do to regain the trust of the Skrulls and the Avengers, and the Skrulls still have a very shaky relationship with Earth to navigate. Plus, it’s unclear how much damage the Skrulls did impersonating characters in the MCU before they were detected. So, it seems there could be room for a second season.

Has Secret Invasion been confirmed for season 2?

So far, Secret Invasion has not been officially renewed for a second season. Additionally, the prospects of it being renewed for a second season seem fairly small. Of all the MCU TV shows, only Loki and What If…? have secured second seasons. Like the rest of the one-season series, Secret Invasion has been advertised as a miniseries rather than a multi-season show. Director Ali Selim has expressed hope for a second season, but Ms. Marvel‘s production team was also very hopeful for a season 2 renewal and, over a year later, has still not received one.

Secret Invasion has also been struggling a bit performance-wise. Its premiere raked in the second-lowest viewership for an MCU Disney+ series, and it has also received the lowest Rotten Tomatoes score of any Disney+ MCU series. Of course, it’s difficult to say if the low score is really a reflection of quality or interest or if it reflects other factors like the series being directed at older audiences or its controversial usage of AI in the intro.

Lastly, Secret Invasion‘s storyline does have a means to continue without a second season through the upcoming films The Marvels and Armor Wars. Whether Secret Invasion returns for a second season or not, there’s a strong possibility of several of its storylines carrying over into other MCU projects.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

