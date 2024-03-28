Get Ready To Go Back to Michigan for ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 3

Jeremy Renner’s series Mayor of Kingstown often has viewers on the edge of their seats. But we’ve been waiting for a season 3 update! The people want to know what Mike is up to. Now, we have release dates, summaries, and more for the hit Paramount+ series from Taylor Sheridan.

When you think of Taylor Sheridan shows, many instantly go to the Yellowstone franchise and the subsequent spinoff shows. But he has also been making a name for himself in other programs on Paramount+. Both Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown are part of Sheridan’s overall deal with the streamer, and it does show his range as a creative to have these all running at the same time.

Now that we’ve had two seasons with Mayor of Kingstown, fans are deep in the thick of it and want to know when we can head back to the series. Here is everything we know about season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown.

What will the plot of season 3 hold?

Season 2 really left us with questions. Iris (Emma Laird) killed Joseph and Bunny is fighting the cops and we’re left just waiting for season 3 to come along. And it does not seem like season 3 is going to be any less stressful.

The official synopsis from Paramount reads as follows: “In season three, a series of explosions rock Kingstown and its citizens, as a new face of the Russian mob sets up shop in the city, and a drug war rages inside and outside prison walls. The pressure is on Mike McLusky (Renner) to end the war but things get complicated when a familiar face from his incarcerated past threatens to undermine the Mayor’s attempts to keep the peace among all factions.”

Who is in the cast?

In addition to Renner, the cast includes a stacked lineup of performers! Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Emma Laird, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Nishi Munshi, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Michael Beach fill out Sheridan’s vision and make Mayor of Kingstown one of the best shows on television.

You can head back into the world of Mike McLusky on June 2!

(featured image: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount +)

