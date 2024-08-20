‘Love Island’ reunion answered two critical questions that were plaguing fans

Fans of the popular reality TV series Love Island USA were sent into a frenzy when a special featuring the reunion of the sixth season’s cast was announced and eventually premiered on Monday, August 19, at 9 PM ET.

The sixth part of the dating-based reality show is considered the best one so far by many, which explains the love that the pre-recorded reunion got. For those curious about a potential second part of the reunion, Peacock televised the reunion into two parts, both of which were televised on Monday, August 19. So the sixth season is now officially wrapped up, with the show’s IMDb page listing the reunion as the 37th and final episode of it.

Hosted by Vanderpump Rules‘ Ariana Madix, the reunion episode was quite enthralling thanks to the hosts’ questionnaire and some lingering queries that were left unanswered during the season getting resolved. The fans were most curious about which couples were still together, almost a month after season 6 had concluded.

It was revealed that Serena Page and Kordell Beckham, the winning couple, are still together, as are Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi, and JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez. They all proposed to each other in different styles: Beckham and Page became official during an intimate dinner date, Harichi wrote Kateb a letter, and Rodriguez asked Craig out by gifting her a bouquet of roses.

The special also addressed a sexually explicit video of Kendall Washington, which had leaked without his consent after the series finale, with rumors suggesting that it was the leak that had caused tension between him and Nicole Jacky and caused them to break up. However, the pair revealed during the reunion that they were working through their issues, including Kendall’s lie about the circumstances in which the NSFW clip had been released.

Love Island USA and the season 6 reunion are available to stream on Peacock.

