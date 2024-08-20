Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky address intimate video leaks on ‘Love Island’ reunion

The Love Island season 6 reunion recently arrived on Peacock, and one of the most dramatic moments was when Kendall Washington and Nicole Jacky addressed Washington’s leaked NSFW video.

Viewers will recall that Washington and Jacky were among four couples who made it to the final round of Love Island season 6. The reality dating show features a group of contestants whose survival on the show relies on them finding and maintaining a relationship throughout the competition. Although the pair ultimately weren’t voted into first place after avoiding elimination until week 5, they were among the few contestants to leave the show a couple, raising interest in whether they remained together. The interest in their relationship status was especially high, given that the two faced a scandal that coincided with the premiere of the season 6 finale.

What happened to Kendall Washington?

During the Love Island reunion, Washington and Jacky addressed his leaked NSFW video. Washington had been offline for the duration of filming and, upon getting his phone back, learned that a past partner had leaked sexually explicit videos to the internet featuring him. He took to Instagram to address the leaks, stating that he had shared the videos privately to “someone in confidence and trust.” However, that person broke his trust by sharing the videos online. Washington concluded, “It’s unfortunate that it’s no longer private, but it is what it is.”

During the Love Island reunion, Jacky opened up about the impact of the video on their relationship. Since the leaking of the videos was a terrible invasion of privacy and out of Washington’s control, she emphasized that she was not blaming him for the videos existing or leaking. She stated, “I just want to say something. Obviously, the video is not OK. Nobody deserves that. Everybody in this room can agree it’s f–ked up.” However, the trouble between the pair arose when Washington allegedly lied about the videos.

According to Jacky, Washington told her the video was “from years ago” to an ex-girlfriend. Days later, though, fellow contestant JaNa Craig told her the actual story, which was that Washington filmed the videos days before the competition for someone he met on a dating app. Jacky also criticized her partner for not clarifying at the time of the leak that it had nothing to do with her and letting people speculate that their distance was because she was judging him for his past or blaming him for the incident instead of because he lied. She explained, “This just puts me in such a f–ked position because I care you about too, and I love you and people are questioning that. Even though you let the world think we’re not together, we’re still together.”

During the season 6 finale, Washington and Jacky confirmed they planned to continue dating long-distance. However, following the video leak, the pair largely went quiet on their relationship status, with Jacky releasing a statement on August 1 that read, “While Love Island was an amazing experience, things have not been easy since leaving the villa. There’s much more to share on what has happened since coming home, and for now, I’ve been taking time to process — these are real feelings and my real life.” As a result, one of the biggest questions heading into the reunion was whether they were still together.

Now, Jacky has officially confirmed that the pair are still together, although they both acknowledged that “communication” has been difficult. Washington is still struggling with the invasion of privacy, and the pair need to work through his decision to lie about the details to her.

