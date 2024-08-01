We’re Better Off Without a ‘Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up’ Season 2

To say that Gypsy Rose has gone through a lot would be an understatement, and we know this because of her reality show Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. Gypsy has told us her side of the story.

She has surged in popularity since she was released from prison, and people couldn’t get enough of her. Despite her online success, she claimed that the fame was difficult to get used to. They may have the best intentions, but she feels trapped by her past because of how people perceive her.

After the first season of her reality show, we thought she’d start retreating from the spotlight to be a private citizen. The first season of the reality show just ended in July 2024. It will take more time for a second season to be produced. There’s also no official announcement about another season of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up yet.

Gypsy Rose Gives Us a Glimpse of Her New Life

But maybe we don’t need another season of the reality show. She isn’t just uncomfortable with people’s perceptions of her. She no longer wants to be viewed as the person she was, and the internet can be a terrifying place. There are people who’ve leaked crime scene photos of Deedee Blanchard and have been viewing them. It’s sick, but it also proves that people should start giving jer the space she deserves.

