Did Disney send ‘The Ghost and Molly McGee’ to the great beyond?

The children’s series The Ghost and Molly McGee enjoyed two moderately-successful seasons on the Disney Channel, but sadly it seems the series has officially been laid to rest for the foreseeable future.

The animated supernatural comedy was originally conceived of by Disney writer/producers Bill Motz and Bob Roth way back in 2007. The pair finally got the greenlight to make The Ghost and Molly McGee in 2019, and the first season premiered on The Disney Channel and Disney+ on October 1, 2021. The show was renewed for a second season a month before it even premiered, and that season began on April 1, 2023. Both of the seasons received good, but not great, ratings.

What is the premise of The Ghost and Molly McGee?

The show is about a 13-year-old Thai-American child named Molly McGee (voiced by Ashly Burch) who moves to a new hometown and realizes her family’s new house is haunted. The ghost is called Scratch (voiced by Dana Snyder), and he’s grumpy and angry at Molly and her family for moving into his house. He tries to put a curse on Molly, but it goes haywire and he ends up binding himself to her forever instead. Obviously, they’re then forced to warm up to each other and become the best of friends, each helping to guide one another through life, both in the human realm and the afterlife.

Will there be a season 3?

Sadly, The Ghost and Molly McGee didn’t get quite enough viewers to warrant a third season. The day after the final episode of season 2 aired, creator Bill Motz revealed in a thread on X that after some back and forth, The Disney Channel had indeed pulled the plug on the series.

“The early indicators from our first drop on Disney+ were that the show was doing quite well, so wanting to keep the production going, Disney decided to commission the writing of 10 Season 3 scripts in hopes of success,” Motz wrote. “Unfortunately, without the robust marketing support we had at launch, our second drop on Disney+ in December 21 did not perform as well. Even though our third drop improved, by early June 2022, it was decided that the show would not continue onto a Season 3. It was pencils down.”

Disney did allow the showrunners to make one last episode to wrap up the storylines, for which Motz was grateful. Season 2, episode 21, is appropriately titled “The End.” It aired on January 13, 2024. Rest in peace, The Ghost and Molly McGee!

The good news is that we can relive all episodes of The Ghost and Molly McGee, which are currently streaming on Disney+.

