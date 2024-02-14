Is ‘Gavin & Stacey’ Returning for Another Christmas Special? Here’s What We Know

Gavin & Stacey’s 2019 Christmas special was one of the BBC’s most-watched programs in a decade, with more than 18 million viewers. So it wouldn’t be surprising if, even five years later, the BBC might be working on another Christmas special, right? Especially after it left us with that cliffhanger.

On Tuesday, February 13, 2024, Deadline reported that James Corden (yes, that James Corden) and Ruth Jones, who co-created and wrote the sitcom together, were working on a new Christmas special. According to Deadline’s initial article, the special was set to be filmed in the summer and air in December, with Corden, Jones, and the majority of the cast, including titular stars Joanna Page and Matthew Horne, likely to return.

Rumors of a Gavin & Stacey revival grew when Corden left his post as the host of the Late Late Show in the U.S. and returned to the U.K. last year.

The news of a Gavin & Stacey Christmas special spread rapidly—but the story is still developing. On the morning of February 14, Ruth Jones strongly denied rumors of a new Gavin & Stacey Christmas special while speaking to RTÉ Radio 1. According to Jones, “If there was something to say, on that front, James and I would happily announce it.” She explained that rumors had begun circulating of the pair working together again after the paparazzi took photos of them out in London after Corden’s return to the U.K.

Jones went on to say, “It’s lovely that people love it and they’re so desperate for it,” but nothing is in the works right now. “You have one little story, and everyone writes about a rumour—and next thing it explodes.”

Both Corden and Jones have previously stated they’d be willing to work together again, but for now, it seems Gavin & Stacey will not return, after all.

(featured image: BBC)

