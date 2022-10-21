Well, Everyone Knows James Corden Is Terrible Now

James Corden sells us all this very Nice Guy persona with a fun show on The Late Late Show With James Corden. From the first time people started to fall in love with this act, Corden has become the late night host they turn to. But now people are starting to sing a different tune about the actor, singer, and late night host—mainly because he was allegedly rude to restaurant servers and managers at the New York restaurant Balthazar, and so owner Keith McNally banned Corden from the restaurant until the two apparently worked it out.

McNally called Corden out in an Instagram post, and honestly, it is pretty good. It all started with the post that called Corden out for his bad behavior.

Then, McNally shared that Corden called and apologized to him and all was well again.

But then Corden said he didn’t do anything wrong, and it started all over again.

To be honest, I was content to just carry on after they worked it out, but then Corden just had to dig the hole deeper and act like this didn’t matter when being rude to servers shows where your human decency lies. In the interview he did with The New York Times that McNally was referencing, Corden seems to retract any sort of “apology” that he may have given to McNally and says that he shouldn’t be a “Cretin” for acting out at a restaurant. Twice.

“I haven’t done anything wrong, on any level,” Corden said. He then went off to brush off what he did, saying, “I was there. I get it. I feel so Zen about the whole thing. Because I think it’s so silly. I just think it’s beneath all of us. It’s beneath you. It’s certainly beneath your publication.” It’s beneath all of us to care about how restaurant servers are treated?

Frankly, if he just complained to the owner and this all blew up that way, I would have rolled my eyes and moved on, but he was reportedly yelling at servers and managers because some of the egg white got into an egg yolk omelette. First of all, who orders an egg yolk omelette? And then when they fixed it, they simply forgot to do a salad instead of potatoes, and any normal human would have said, “Sorry to do this again but this was supposed to be a salad,” and it would have been fixed.

But when you have a level of entitlement that makes you think that people rightfully calling out your bad behavior is “beneath you,” then maybe logic doesn’t work for you.

Returning food that is wrong isn’t bad. Acting like an asshole about it is.

Look, things happen. Sometimes there’s a miscommunication. Sometimes something isn’t completely to your liking, and if you want to send it back for one reason or another, just don’t be an asshole about it! It’s that simple! Do you know how stressful it is to not only work in customer service, but in a restaurant? It honestly sucks more often than not, so making the situation as simple as possible makes the server’s day that much easier.

Sure, you ordered an absolutely disgusting sounding omelette and found a little bit of egg white in it. Already … okay relax, but that’s not what you ordered, so fine, politely tell your server and they will, 9 times out of 10, fix it for you without any problems. When you start acting like an entitled asshole, that is the problem.

You’re a public figure. If you are an asshole, it holds more weight than if some random Joe off the street was mean one day, and maybe you’re bummed out that you can’t let your asshole card fly free, but hey, that’s the price of fame.

