So, Are We Getting ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s 2’?

Love it or hate it, Blumhouse’s Five Nights at Freddy’s is one of the most popular horror films of the year. Director Emma Tammi’s take on Scott Cawthon’s FNAF franchise has generated some incredible box office numbers, securing Tammi a place in horror history. Sure, the critics hate the flick, but the fans? They adore it.

So, given FNAF’s success at the box office, are we getting Five Nights at Freddy’s 2? Here’s what we know so far.

Will there be a second FNAF movie?

In short, a FNAF 2 sequel seems virtually guaranteed. While Blumhouse, Tammi, and Cawthon haven’t officially confirmed FNAF 2 is on the way, one of the series’ stars hinted earlier this year that FNAF would get three films.

(Universal Pictures)

That’s right, sequel plans are supposedly on the docket, as are sequel plans for the sequel. In late January 2023, Matthew Lillard (who plays career counselor Steve Raglan) revealed on the WeeklyMTG podcast that he signed a contract for multiple FNAF movies.

“I just got cast in a movie called Five Nights at Freddy’s. It’s very fun, it’s a three-picture deal with Universal and Blumhouse,” Lillard said. “So, unfortunately, my day job is taking me off to work.”

Most likely, that means Raglan will continue to have a pivotal role in the FNAF cinematic universe.

Emma Tammi is eager to return to FNAF

Lillard isn’t the only one to hint at another FNAF movie. In September 2023, Tammi told Entertainment Weekly that she “hopes to be able to do more” FNAF films if the horror blockbuster proved a hit. She later expanded on those comments while chatting with Variety, explaining that the film’s financial success at the box office would decide the franchise’s cinematic future.

“We’ll see how things go this weekend,” she said. “We’re definitely excited to keep making more movies in this world, should we be lucky enough to do that. This one was tied into the first game, and we would probably focus on tying the second one into the second game, and so on and so forth. But anything could happen. We’ll have to see.”

(Universal Pictures)

So no, we don’t have official word that Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 is on the way or in production. But there’s clearly a lot of thought and planning behind the scenes for FNAF 2 and FNAF 3. A trilogy seems to be a matter of when, not if.

Of course, things could always change, and we’ll simply have to wait and see where the future takes Freddy Fazbear and company.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

