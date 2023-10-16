Emma Tammi on Honoring ‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ While Making It Accessible

Five Nights at Freddy’s is bringing the world of the game to a movie with fans on the edge of their seats. That is, if you were already aware of the world prior to jumping into it. For those who are knew to the game, you might be a little overwhelmed by the idea of the new movie, directed by Emma Tammi. What was exciting for me, someone who hadn’t jumped into Five Nights at Freddy‘s yet was that Tammi and the game’s creator collaborated together to make sure that fans of the game and new fans could enjoy the movie equally.

Being so open about not having played prior to her getting the job, I asked Tammi about taking on that responsibility in a landscape that can be overwhelming, especially for female directors, when very vocal “fans” feel like they know better than those making these decisions. Often, women are forced to prove they know the most about any given subject to even speak on it while men can adapt things and bring them to life when they’re new to the genre or the source material. Tammi being new to Five Nights at Freddy’s puts her at a unique position to be the source of our insight, as newcomers. But Tammi made it clear that she always had the best interest of the fans at heart from the jump, even when making it open for newcomers as well.

“We were really thinking about the fans throughout the whole process and we were like, ‘if this film is not for them, then it’s not for anyone,” she said. “So they were at the forefront of our minds and I wanted to figure out how I could best bring that to life but not necessarily put my own stamp on it for the sake of it. That would be to the detriment of making a faithful film for the fan base.”

Five Nights at Freddy’s hits theaters on October 27th!

