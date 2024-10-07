Will there be a Crawl 2?

Somebody call Florida Man, cause gators are coming back to theaters. Despite a shoestring budget, 2019’s alligator horror flick Crawl managed to bootstrap its way to critical and commercial success. Crawl 2 is happening, but like a gator at the end of a fishing line, there’s a catch.

Is there going to be a Crawl 2?

Crawl 2 is in the works, and we actually know a fair amount about the movie already.

What is Crawl?

The original Crawl was about a daddy/daughter duo who were trapped in a flooded house with a very hungry gatorpillar during a Category 5 Hurricane. Scratch that, THREE hungry gatorpillars. It was a hit, death rolling its way in the box office with a profit of $91.5 million against a $14 million budget. Rather than seeing the return of familiar characters the alligator infested Sunshine State, Crawl 2 will take place with an entirely new cast in an entirely new locale: New York City.

That’s right! We’re (possibly) getting sewer gators! New York City has a long held urban legend about alligators populating the Big Apple’s sewer systems. This rumors are not without some basis in fact. Alligators have indeed been found in the city, a four footer was pulled from the Prospect Park lake in 2023. Sadly, the little guy was stuck out in -37 degree Fahrenheit weather, and died despite Bronx Zoo animal specialists’ best efforts to save it.

Is the original cast returning?

The original cast from Crawl isn’t expected to return, and that’s a good thing, because why spoil an ending that worked? In the original Crawl, a young woman attempts to rescue her father from a house filled with alligators during a hurricane. Spoiler alert: she succeeds. The pair are reunited after a harrowing ordeal of water and jaws. Why put the pair in jeopardy again? 1. Once was enough.

