Will There Be a ‘Castlevania’ Season 5?

Listen, Netflix, if you know what’s good for you, I need you to shove another piping hot season of Castlevania down my eye-throat in the next three seconds. If you don’t, I’m gonna do to your headquarters what Isaac did to that gross wizard’s undead city in season 4. It’s not gonna be pretty.

For those who don’t know, Castlevania is not only one of the best vampire shows on Netflix, but it’s one of the best shows on Netflix period. Beautiful animation, a nuanced cast, and gallons and gallons of monster blood. What more could an anime fan need?

Another season, that’s what.

So … is Castlevania season 5 happening?

Are vampires technically alive? The answer to both is “yes and no.”

Castlevania as we know it—featuring the beautiful faces of monster hunter Trevor Belmont, the fireball-spitting Sypha, and the eeriely beautiful “what-are-these-feelings-I’m-having”-inducing half-vampire Alucard will NOT be returning for a fifth season romp? Why not? Because they have SUFFERED ENOUGH. LEAVE THEM ALONE AND LET THEM BE HAPPY.

Instead, Netflix is giving us an entirely new cast of Castlevania characters to wade through misery and miscellaneous monster parts in a brand new spinoff series: Castlevania: Nocturne.

What is ‘Castlevania: Nocturne’ about?

Castlevania: Nocturne will detail the bloody exploits of Richter Belmont, a distant descendant of Trevor and Sypha some 320 years down the line. The year is 1792. The setting is France. Any history buff worth their salt knows that when you combine that date and that country together, you get an explosive result: The French Revolution.

It’s perfect, no? Arguably the most blood-soaked and violent period of French history has a certain je ne sais quoi that makes it the ideal setting for a vampire caper. According to Netflix’s official description, the young Belmont will be fighting to “prevent the rise of a ruthless, power-hungry vampire ruler.” But who could this ruler be?

Looking back to the original video game series, Richter Belmont serves as the protagonist of Castlevania: Rondo of Blood, where he defeats Dracula himself with the help of a young girl named Maria Renard (a distant Belmont relative). In the Castlevania video games, Dracula comes back to life every 100 years, and has to be slain, staked, and stuffed with garlic in order to stay dead for 100 more.

However, in Castlevania: Symphony of the Night, a servant of Dracula named Shaft manages to manipulate Richter into joining the dark side and uses the Belmont’s power to bring Dracula back once more. It’s possible that Shaft could serve as the main villain of the series, but it’s more likely that the character will be reworked into an animated series-original character. The writers of the Castlevania animated series make it a point to play fast and loose with the video game storyline, and will likely make some inspired changes to the series’ often two-dimensional cast.

Is there a new Castlevania trailer?

Sink your teeth into THIS:

