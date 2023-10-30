Will ‘Bunny Girl Senpai’ Return for Season 2?

It’s not like bunny girls are my favorite kind of anime girl or anything… Those who are interested in such characters must certainly be waiting for news of a potential Bunny Girl Senpai season 2 with the utmost anticipation.

I have a casual interest in Bunny Girl Senpai. Purely an armchair sort of curiosity. I certainly don’t consider bunny girls to be the superior sort of anime girl/animal hybrids. Surely not superior to dragon girls or fox girls. And I ASSUREDLY don’t keep my refrigerator stocked with carrots, lettuce, and little cherry tomatoes in the pitiful hope that a bunny girl will somehow find herself in my backyard. That would be weird.

It’s just not my thing, but I would never denigrate those who are into bunny girls. After all, bunnies have the most squishable widdle noses and adorable feets … *ahem* so I’m told.

What is Bunny Girl Senpai about?

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai is about a high school-aged bunny girl enthusiast named Sakuta Azusagawa, who one day sees famous teen actress Mai Sakurajima dressed in a bunny girl costume and wandering through the halls of his library. The curious thing is, no one else can see her. Sakuta thinks Mai’s predicament is caused by “adolescent syndrome”—a strange phenomenon that appears to affect all teenagers differently, but stems from emotional insecurity. Throughout the series, Sakuta is able to help other teenagers experiencing the adverse effects of adolescent syndrome (i.e., becoming invisible, body swapping, you name it), all the while wrestling with his romantic feelings towards Mai.

Is there a season 2?

Like the causes of adolescent syndrome itself, we simply do not know. As of now, no official word has been given relating to an upcoming season 2 of Bunny Girl. However, this is no cause for alarm! Considering the fact that there have been three Bunny Girl movies since the release of season 1, it’s safe to say that the series is still going strong. After all, Rascal Does Not Dream of a Sister Venturing Out was released in June 2023 to critical acclaim. It’s likely that the Bunny Girl team is currently planning another movie, or developing season 2 as we speak. If this is the case, it’s likely that we could see a second season in 2024 or 2025, given the development pace.

Until then, just make sure to keep your refrigerator full of lettuce. The bunny girls have to show up sooner or later.

