Your next supernatural fantasy read: Melissa F. Olson’s ‘Boundary Magic’ series

The Boundary Magic book series is a great pick for those looking for their next urban fantasy fix. If you’ve been considering diving into the Boundary Magic series, we’ve got all the details for you.

Created by Melissa F. Olson, Boundary Magic is a supernatural fantasy series taking place in the Old World, a whimsical and dangerous place where werewolves, vampires, and witches clash with each other on a daily basis. The story is centered around a military vet witch named Allison “Lex” Luther. Yes, she’s really named Lex Luthor. Lex has to deal with her PTSD from her time serving as an army sergeant, while also learning to use her magic powers that can manipulate the fabric of reality itself.

There are six books in the series, all published by 47North, starting with Boundary Crossed (2015). That was followed by Boundary Lines (2015), Boundary Born (2016), Boundary Broken (2019), Boundary Haunted (2019), and Old World War (2022).

Old World War, the sixth book in the series, was first released on August 25, 2022. This series’ conclusion sees the culmination of Lex’s years-in-the-making personal journey towards surviving Old World and overcoming her own inner tribulations. Lex is stuck between a war that could destroy the Old World as she knows it. A few characters from the Scarlett Bernard series, which was also written by Olson, also make an appearance in the book, such as Scarlett Bernard, Jesse Cruz, and Molly.

