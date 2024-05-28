Will There Be a ‘Big Sky’ Season 4?

Big Sky was one of the more entertaining thriller series during its three season run from November 2020 to January 2023, with the chemistry between its two leads being the crowd-puller.

Recommended Videos

Fans who are hoping for season 4 will be disappointed to know that the series was canceled by ABC in May 2023, a few months after season 3 concluded. Big Sky was one of the three major cancellations by ABC in that timeframe, with Alaska Daily and The Company You Keep being the two other casualties.

The primary reason behind the cancellation was that the show’s ratings were on a downward trajectory since the breakout first season, which was also reflected in season 3 being 13 episodes long, as opposed to seasons 1 and 2 getting 18 episodes each. Other factors behind ABC pulling the plug were difficulty managing the finances for a drama show in its fourth season, and there were also rumors about on-set tension.

There were attempts to save the series, as discussions were held about bringing the show back with a creative reboot, but as it stands, Big Sky remains canceled. The show’s best chance at renewal is if another network picks it up and resurrects it, which is not too uncommon these days, but there’s no news on that happening right now.

Created by David E. Kelley, the show featured Kathyrn Winnick (Vikings) and Kylie Bunbury as Jenny Hoyt and Cassie Dewell, two investigators solving different kinds of crimes in Montana. The series is based on The Highway series of books by C.J. Box. Big Sky had an impressive number of popular TV actors appearing in relatively short roles across the three seasons, with names like Jensen Ackles (Supernatural), Natalie Alyn Lind (Gotham), John Carroll Lynch (The Drew Carey Show), Ryan Phillipe (One Life to Live), Jamie-Lynn Sigler (The Sopranos), and Ted Levine (Monk) appearing for limited stints.

While the show has been unfortunately canceled, fans can still revisit the series on ABC, Hulu, and Fubo TV.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more