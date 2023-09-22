How Steven Spielberg Is Keeping the ‘Band of Brothers’ Spirit Alive

Band of Brothers is many things: one of the greatest shows of all time, the favorite new show of many, and the favorite old show of many others. Indeed, Band of Brothers‘ arrival on Netflix practically wrote its reappraisal in the stars in one fell swoop—not that it was overdue for one, of course.

However, for those of you who either weren’t familiar with Band of Brothers prior to its Netflix campaign or just really aren’t that great at paying attention, you may be wondering if HBO’s legacy war drama miniseries is ever going to cough up a second season, and if you’re still wondering even now, go look up the definition of the word “miniseries.”

Sass aside, hope isn’t yet lost for those hoping for some Band of Brothers-esque material to look forward to, even if it’s not quite what you expect.

Will Band of Brothers get a second season?

(HBO)

Band of Brothers is a 10-episode miniseries released back in 2001, so no, a season 2 isn’t on the docket.

But just because Band of Brothers has long since ended, it doesn’t mean that the Steven Spielberg and Tom Hanks-produced War Drama Miniseries Cinematic Universe has run out of gas just yet; indeed, the prolific duo remain hard at work on Masters of the Air, an upcoming miniseries for Apple TV+ that will serve as a companion piece to both Band of Brothers and 2010’s The Pacific, the latter of which is itself a companion piece to the 2001 show.

Masters of the Air, which stars Austin Butler and Barry Keoghan, dramatizes the plights of the United States Air Force’s 100th Bombardment Group during World War II. At the time of writing, there appears to be no set release date for the miniseries.

So while there’s no more Band of Brothers, Hanks and Spielberg are cooking up a brand new story in the exact same vein, and that’s perhaps just as—if not more—worthy of your hype.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: HBO)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]