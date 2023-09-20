15 Actors You Forgot Were in ‘Band of Brothers’

Now that Band of Brothers has hit Netflix, it is getting a new life. The 2001 HBO miniseries is one of my personal favorites that I rewatch annually. Focusing on a company of paratroopers in World War II, it is full of drama and action, as well as heartfelt emotions and spots of humor. Since it’s based on a true story, it really runs the gamut of the human experience.

Since the series originally came out 22 years ago, a lot has changed for many of the cast members. Many of the actors who starred in Band of Brothers have gone from “the guy in that one thing” to household names. Every time I rewatch the series, I say to myself, “Wow, I forgot he was in this.” On my most recent viewing, the déjà vu hit even harder.

Damian Lewis as Richard “Dick” Winters

(HBO)

Dick Winters is like the conscience of Easy Company. He doesn’t want to be fighting in a war, but he does what he needs to in order to ensure that his men are safe. Damian Lewis is so believable and wonderful in this role. Since then, Lewis has gone on to star in hit series like Homeland and Billions. Because of his turn as Winters, it’s hard for me to see him as anything but a nice guy.

Ron Livingston as Lewis “Nix” Nixon

(HBO)

Ron Livingston has been in everything, from his iconic role in Office Space to starring in the series Loudermilk. He even played one of Carrie’s boyfriends in Sex in the City, yet his role as Nix in Band of Brothers sticks in my head and heart more than others.

Scott Grimes as Donald G. Malarky

(HBO)

Malarky is kind of a snarky guy with a good heart, and Scott Grimes nails the part. In one episode, Malarky winds up talking to a German soldier only to find the “German” is actually from Oregon, just like Malarky. He goes from joking to thinking about the futility of war in almost an instant. You may recognize Scott Grimes from playing the sarcastic Lt. Gordon Malloy on The Orville. He also had a part in the summer hit Oppenheimer and is the voice of Steve Smith on American Dad.

Donnie Wahlberg as C. Carwood Lipton

(HBO)

Yes, they even had a Wahlberg in Band of Brothers. When the boy band New Kids on the Block broke up, Donnie Wahlberg turned from musician to actor. He may be most well known for his character in the cop-drama Blue Bloods, but as Lipton, Wahlberg took care of the men of Easy Company and ensured the survival of many.

Michael Cudlitz as Denver “Bull” Randleman

(HBO)

Michael Cudlitz’s first recurring role was on the original 90210, so he’s been around for a while. After he played the gruff yet sweet Bull Randleman, Cudlitz’s career picked up steam. In more recent years, he became a part of the geek favorites for playing Abraham on The Walking Dead.

Michael Fassbender as Burton “Pat” Christenson

(HBO)

Band of Brothers was one of Michael Fassbender’s earliest projects. His character is mainly in the background and doesn’t get many speaking lines, but we see you, Fassy. I didn’t realize he was in this series until watching him as Erik Lensherr/Magneto in X-Men: First Class. How did I miss those sharky teeth the first hundred times I watched the miniseries?

Kirk Acevedo as Joseph Toye

(HBO)

Kirk Acevedo plays the no-nonsense Joseph Toye. At the same time he filmed Band of Brothers, Acevedo starred on another HBO show, Oz, as Miguel Alvarez. He’s played many recurring characters on television in shows like Fringe, 12 Monkeys, and Arrow.

David Schwimmer as Herbert Sobel

(HBO)

David Schwimmer came off as bit irritating when he played Ross on Friends. Besides his “pivot” moment and the time he emulated a raptor call, Ross just wasn’t a character I could love, even though we were supposed to. However, in the role of Herbert Sobel in Band of Brothers, Schwimmer takes that irritating vibe and makes a full-on villain. Even if it isn’t intentional, Sobel creats a bond throughout the company because, more than anything, they all hate Sobel.

Tom Hardy as John Janovec

(HBO)

It’s hard to fathom that Tom Hardy’s first notable role was his appearance in Band of Brothers. Who would have guessed that the fresh-faced Hardy would go on to be a Batman villain, a Marvel anti-hero, and a chaotic version of Mad Max?

Simon Pegg as William Evans

(HBO)

Simon Pegg only appears briefly in two episodes, but it’s shocking seeing him in World War II fatigues. Pegg is most well known for his films like Sean of the Dead and The World’s End, and he also played Scotty in the reboot Star Trek movies.

Colin Hanks as Lt. Henry Jones

(HBO)

Colin Hanks is the son of America’s dad, Tom Hanks. He may be a nepo baby, but Colin Hanks has several notable acting roles. In Band of Brothers, he plays a new commanding officer coming to the front lines from West Point. He earns a little respect from the battle-worn guys after a nighttime raid. This feels extra funny for Colin since Tom Hanks produced Band of Brothers.

Dominic Cooper as Allington

(ABC)

Before joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the young version of Tony Stark’s dad Howard, Dominic Cooper did one episode of Band of Brothers. You really only see the side of his face in an early episode, but he’s there!

Jimmy Fallon as Lt. George Rice

(HBO)

With the recent news about Jimmy Fallon creating a hostile work environment, he isn’t one of our favorites, but even Fallon, known for his comedy, scored a spot in the dramatic series.

James McAvoy as James Miller

(HBO)

Yes, that James McAvoy was in the World War II drama. James McAvoy hit my radar when he played Mr. Tumnus in The Chronicles of Narnia, but it wasn’t until he played Charles Xavier in X-Men: First Class that I started paying attention. Little did I know that I had actually seen him for the first time on Band of Brothers.

Andrew Scott as John Hall

(HBO)

Andrew Scott stole the hearts of fangirls when he played Moriarty on BBC’s Sherlock. Then, he got women everywhere hot and bothered as the sexy priest on Fleabag. Before all of that, Scott was a central character in one episode of Band of Brothers. It’s wild that so many actors came from this humble series.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: HBO)

