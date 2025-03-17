1883 was a thrilling prequel to Yellowstone. 1883 followed the Duttons as they fled from poverty. Their journey from Texas to Montana is just one back story explored in the Yellowstone universe. The Duttons’ family history is simply too rich for just one season of 1883.

In 1883, James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill) journeyed all the way north to lay their foundations in Montana. If you’re looking for part two of James and Margaret’s story, then there isn’t another season for that. Even Sam and Elsa’s story isn’t going to get a second season. After all, several characters in 1923 met grisly ends.

1883 season 1 ending, explained

Elsa (Isabel May) and Sam (Martin Sensmeier) seemingly reunited in the ending of 1883. She talked about a heaven filled with horses, and it becomes clearer that she didn’t survive. The poisoned Lakota arrow took her life, and she was buried in Paradise Valley—this is where the Yellowstone Ranch will later be located. It’s important to note that the land was lent to James by a native chief. While he gave his family the rights to settle, he warned that seven generations later, his descendants will rise to take the land back from them.

Meanwhile, Noemi (Gratiela Brancusi) and her children were shown to have reached the Willamette Valley in Oregon one year later. Josef (Marc Rissmann) survived, but his wife Risa’s (Anna Fiamora) fate is unknown. It’s just par for the course to lose some people along the way, but some have thankfully survived.

Will there be 1883 season 2?

So as much as it breaks hearts to say it, 1883 isn’t renewed for a second season. It’s a standalone prequel about James and Margaret’s family. Their surviving children did get a sequel, but it has nothing to do with 1883.

All in all, the story of 1883 has concluded neatly—a part two isn’t necessary. The plot has to move forward to a different era.

