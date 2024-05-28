‘Hunter X Hunter’ Author Updates Fans With a New Chapter! Will the Anime Return Too?

Hunter x Hunter has kept us on our toes for a long time. Now, however, it seems like our hopes will finally turn into reality. The mangaka has hinted that a new Hunter x Hunter chapter is already in the works, getting the fans riled up once more!

Hunter x Hunter is a classic and popular shonen manga and anime series brilliantly written and illustrated by Yoshihiro Togashi. Hunter x Hunter has been adapted into anime twice, with the first one airing from October 1999 to March 2001 for 62 episodes. Studio Madhouse later produced a reboot from October 2011 to September 2014, which lasted 148 episodes. Despite that lengthy second run, fans believed there would still be a lot to uncover.

However, due to the author’s unforeseen health complications, Hunter x Hunter‘s continuation had to be put on hold. The manga’s hiatus was meant to give the author time to recover. And yet, even when faced with their own problems, an artist’s work never stops. Togashi’s passion allowed fans to have a glimpse of his return, as he never forgot to share an update.

Togashi’s latest update is not a full-blown chapter but a hint that the manga is back on track. On his social media, he shared with his fans that new pages of Chapter 408 are currently in production. With Togashi’s three million followers, fans flooded the comments excitedly, sharing the good news with their fellow Hunter x Hunter fans.

The continuation of Hunter x Hunter will momentarily move away from Gon and Killua. The ongoing arc is the “Succession Contest,” which focuses on Kurapiki, one of Gon’s friends. In this arc, Kurapika is determined to seek the last Scarlet Eyes of his deceased clan. But it is not only Kurapika fans who shall see in this arc but also Chrollo and Hisoka of the Phantom Troupe, who are desperate to find Kurapika after he killed two of their members.

However, the update applies only to the Hunter x Hunter manga. New pages of the manga might be in the works, but this good news still does not apply to the anime adaptation of the series. At the time of writing, there are no hints yet that the anime adaptation of Hunter x Hunter has been renewed.

The Hunter x Hunter anime is no stranger to reboots, so if the anime adaptation of the series ever plans to return, a retelling of Gon’s story is possible. However, there is also a chance for it to continue where it left off, particularly since the anticipation has only grown stronger over the last few years. I, myself, would love for the anime to continue where it ended and see Gon and the rest of the gang again, who have grown in strength and personality. But for now, let’s hope Togashi’s recovery continues and look forward to new Hunter x Hunter chapters!

