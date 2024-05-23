Will ‘The Good Doctor’ Return for Season 8?

Medical-based dramas often tend to have long lives on our screens, with shows like Grey’s Anatomy producing a whopping 20 seasons so far. So, after seven seasons, is this the end of the road for The Good Doctor or will there be a season 8?

The Good Doctor follows many of the same trademarks of classic medical dramas, with confusing cases that always seem to end up being zebras, not horses, and interpersonal drama between characters on a professional and personal level. It follows Dr. Shaun Murphy, a young doctor on the autistic spectrum who views the world very differently from his colleagues, which at first causes a lot of friction and challenges. The show delves into Shaun’s experience as an autistic individual but also into his past, which is troubled at best.

The show started in September 2017 and has lasted seven seasons, with the seventh season serving as its last. It had a good run but no, The Good Doctor will not be returning for season 8. The series ended on May 21, wrapping up the story for Dr. Shaun Murphy and his friends and family after a truncated final season. The show ended primarily due to budget cuts and because the story has run its course, though, with a whole host of popular shows ending and being canceled recently, such as Station 19 and Young Sheldon, there may be more to it.

The final episode was aptly titled “Goodbye” and delivered the right amount of drama, bittersweetness, and closure for fans. After an emotional rollercoaster, the final scene is a 10-year time skip, where we learn that Shaun is now Chief of Surgery, has a daughter in addition to his son, and is giving a TED talk on his career in the medical field. The show may be over, but you can still find it streaming online on Hulu, with past seasons available to stream on Netflix and Disney+.

