Has ‘The Good Doctor’ Been Cancelled?

The final episode of The Good Doctor season 7 aired on May 21, but was it the last episode ever? The series, which has been running since September 2017, has been a huge ratings success for ABC, but that hasn’t stopped the network from bringing the show to an end.

Recommended Videos

That’s right, there will be no eighth season. But why is that?

Medical dramas tend to do relatively well, with many lasting seven seasons or longer; just look at Grey’s Anatomy which is on its 20th season and has already been renewed for its 21st. It would seem, though, that The Good Doctor isn’t going to hit that milestone, as the show has not been renewed for an eighth season. Season 7, episode 10, aptly titled “Goodbye,” served as the show’s final episode, bidding farewell to Dr. Shaun Murphy along with his friends and colleagues.

Why did The Good Doctor come to an end?

Despite being one of the network’s best shows ratings-wise, ABC reportedly cut the show due to budgeting issues but also because, according to executive producer David Shore, the story had simply run its course. In today’s television landscape, high viewing ratings do not necessarily mean a show is safe, with networks and streaming platforms cutting shows left, right, and center.

Deadline reported that it could also be down to how contracts work, as many series regular contracts are negotiated two or four seasons into the show and they usually last roughly six years. Many of the cast and producers would have needed new contracts after season 7, contracts that come with a pay rise, something that perhaps ABC did not feel it could afford.

The last season was also shortened somewhat due to the strikes last year, which, whilst a win for actors and writers (which we are thrilled about), dealt a huge blow to film and television in general. This led to the short final season, which Shore said was “unfortunate” whilst acknowledging it’s been a “weird” year for television.

Saying goodbye to the Doctor

(ABC)

Fans of the show may be sad to say goodbye to Shaun et al. but the cast and crew were happy with how the show ended. In a joint statement executive producers Shore, Liz Friedman, and Erin Gunn said:

“The Good Doctor has been a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, but it’s time to say goodbye. We look forward to giving our fantastic fans, the truly extraordinary Freddie Highmore, the rest of our talented actors (and friends), and the best crew in the business the series ending that you all deserve.”

Thankfully, unlike some cancellations that have caused a stir in recent years, the series was able to wrap itself up in a way that left audiences happy, jumping forward into Shaun’s future and showing him successful and happy. Having played the role of Dr. Shaun Murphy for seven years now, Freddie Highmore stated:

“Playing Dr. Shaun Murphy has been an immense privilege and one of the most remarkable and rewarding experiences of my life. I will always be grateful to David, Liz, and Erin as well as the hugely talented — and lovely — cast, writers, and crew who made this show possible. Caring deeply is what got us here.”

The Good Doctor is not the only series to find itself ending recently, with long-running ABC shows like Station 19 and CBS’s Young Sheldon also coming to an end.

Are you going to miss The Good Doctor? Let us know.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more