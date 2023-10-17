Will ‘The Eras Tour’ Wind Up on Netflix?

To say that Taylor Swift has been having the best year a mega pop star could have would be the understatement of the century. Fresh off the debut of her 2022 studio album Midnights, Swift announced that she would be going on a nationwide tour titled The Eras Tour, where she would perform hits from all 10 of her albums.

Unsurprisingly, tickets to the tour were practically impossible to get, especially when Ticketmaster revealed that they had sold more tickets than they had in stock, resulting in the government stepping in to investigate what went wrong. Those lucky enough to get tickets were treated to an incredibly elaborate and lavish show featuring a stellar performance from Swift.

For everyone else, it seemed like we were relegated to seeing snippets of the tour in our friends’ Instagram stories and TikTok videos. As always, Swift had a surprise up her sleeve and just a few weeks ago she announced an Eras Tour concert movie that would be shown in AMC theaters. While it’s exciting, many fans have wondered if Swift will partner with Netflix once again to release her concert movie, as they’ve worked together in the past. Here’s everything we know.

Will Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour movie stream on Netflix?

As of this moment, it doesn’t seem like the pop star will be working with Netflix to give her concert movie its streaming release. This came as a bit of a surprise; Netflix premiered Swift’s last two concert documentaries, Miss Americana and the Reputation Stadium Concert. But it seems that no deal has been struck between the two for The Eras Tour.

According to Harper’s Bazaar, it’s “unlikely” that The Eras Tour will stream on Netflix, “considering that AMC and Cinemark theaters are distributing the film exclusively.” Swifties will unfortunately have to wait to rent or buy Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour on digital platforms, and we’re still not sure when the concert film will get a digital release.

While it’s a shame that Netflix won’t complete the trifecta of Taylor Swift concert movies, at least fans have a few avenues to check out one of the biggest concerts of the summer.

(featured image: Variance Films)

