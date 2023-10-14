‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ Movie Setlist Revealed

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour has finally hit theaters and personally, I couldn’t be more excited. Whether this is your first time witnessing the amazing spectacle of The Eras Tour, or you were lucky enough to score tickets despite the Ticketmaster debacle, the movie is a nearly three-hour extravaganza celebrating Swift’s 17-year musical legacy. So with that in mind, you may have some questions as to what songs were performed during the movie and I have you covered, friend. Here’s the complete Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour setlist, which differs slightly from the concert setlist. You’ll notice that the movie follows the tour eras in the same order, though, in case you were wondering. If you’re looking for an explainer on the songs cut from the movie, you can find them here, and I warn you, some of the cuts hurt. Spoilers for the movie are below:

Lover

“Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince” (shortened)

“Cruel Summer”

“The Man”

“You Need to Calm Down”

“Lover”

Cut song: “The Archer”

Fearless

“Fearless”

“You Belong With Me”

“Love Story”

Cut song: none

Evermore

“Willow”

“Marjorie”

“Champagne Problems”

“Tolerate It”

Cut songs: “Tis the Damn Season” (Pre-and-post Haim joining the tour. The song was not actually played during the nights in Los Angeles that the movie was filmed, but it was on the setlist for most of the tour so it counts as a cut.), “No Body No Crime” (while Haim was on tour, this was performed the nights Swift filmed the movie.)

Reputation

“…Ready for It?”

“Delicate”

“Don’t Blame Me”

“Look What You Made Me Do”

Cut songs: none

Speak Now

“Enchanted”

Cut song: “Long Live” and I will not get over this loss.

Red

“22”

“We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together”

“I Knew You Were Trouble”

“All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”

Cut song: none

Folklore

“The 1”

“Betty”

“The Last Great American Dynasty”

“August”

“Illicit Affairs (shortened)”

“My Tears Ricochet”

Cut song: “Cardigan” and I will mourn the loss of this one forever.

1989

“Style”

“Blank Space”

“Shake It Off”

“Bad Blood”

Cut song: Wildest Dreams

Surprise Songs

“Our Song” Debut, guitar surprise song (you’ll note that this is the only song from her first album in the movie.)

“You’re on Your Own Kid”, Midnights, piano surprise song.

Midnights

“Lavender Haze”

“Anti-Hero”

“Midnight Rain”

“Vigilante Shit”

“Bejeweled”

“Mastermind”

“Karma”

Cut song: none

While some of the cut songs sting, overall, the movie has a spectacular setlist, and Swift’s performance does not disappoint. Watching The Eras Tour really did feel like having the best seat at the concert, so enjoy it! Even if we did lose “Cardigan,” sigh.

(featured image: Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management )

