Will The Eras Tour Be On Streaming? Answered

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is finally hitting theaters, cementing 2023 as the year of the Swiftie. We’ve gotten two album re-releases so far, a three-hour-plus concert (if you were lucky enough to get tickets), and now, an almost three-hour concert movie as well (songs cut from the movie are listed here if you want spoilers). Now I finally know what it’s like to love a successful sports team and go from win to win as a fan.

As someone who has plans to see Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at least twice over the opening weekend (and I know I’m far from alone in this), I’m excited to watch the epic concert from the comfort of a reclining movie theater seat. That said, many fans are wondering when they can experience the magic while being fully horizontal on their couch. And friend, I cannot blame you there. So I have good news and bad news on that front. Let’s get to the bad news first, because I believe in ending on a high note, always.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour is only in theaters right now

I think you knew this was coming, but right now, you can only see Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour in select theaters around the world. I mean, you didn’t expect Avengers: Endgame to be available the moment it was released, did you? (If you did, I admire your chutzpah.) I cannot stress how huge this movie is. It broke pre-sale records and is well on its way to earning $100 million on its opening weekend. Taylor Swift may love her fans, but any Swiftie will tell you, she also loves making money. She’s going to make sure she gets paid first, always.

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour will almost certainly be available to stream eventually

Here’s the good news, though: Taylor Swift has always made her concert movies available on a streaming platform, for a limited time at least. The 1989 World Tour Live was available exclusively on Apple Music (although it’s no longer available now in 2023). Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour is still available exclusively on Netflix, which is also the home to her documentary Miss Americana. You can also stream Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions on Disney+. The point is, for the past eight years, Swift has released her concerts on streaming platforms, and there’s no reason to think The Eras Tour will be any different. Although considering how Swift likes to operate, my bet would be on an SVOD streaming release first and then a “free” platform on a subscription streaming service like Amazon Prime, Max, Hulu, Netflix, or Disney+.

All I can tell you is, if you like Taylor Swift (or concert movies in general), it will be well worth the wait, whenever it’s released on streaming.

(featured image: Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management)

