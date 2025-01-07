Is Will Smith trying to tell us he’s plugged into the Matrix?

Did you know that before Keanu Reeves, Will Smith was offered the role of Neo in The Matrix by The Wachowskis? He chose not to take the pill then. But now, nearly three decades later, he might be ready. Why do we think so? Well, follow the white rabbit and you’ll know…

On January 6, 2025, Will Smith shared a rather cryptic post on his Instagram, with the Matrix-style computer-generated text talking about his 1997 decision to turn down The Matrix and go make Wild Wild West instead, because “he thought it would be a better fit for him at the time.” The video then goes on to pose an interesting question—What would The Matrix have been like with Will Smith as Neo? Well, for starters, we wouldn’t have had Laurence Fishburne as Morpheus because Val Kilmer would’ve played that part!

But here’s where it gets interesting. The video then ends with an ominous yet exciting bit of text typed out that says “Wake up, Will… The Matrix has you…” And this is making everyone wonder, is Will Smith telling us he’s plugged into The Matrix for sure this time? Is he going to be a part of The Matrix 5?

Despite the not-so-great box office performance of The Matrix: Resurrections, it was announced in 2024 that a fifth Matrix film is in the works, with Drew Goddard writing and directing it and Lana Wachowski serving as executive producer. No official synopsis, cast list, or release date has been announced for this instalment yet. However, in a press release, Warner Bros. Motion Pictures president of production Jesse Ehrman was quoted saying that Goddard had come to them with a new idea “offering a unique perspective based on his love of the series and characters,” which the studio thought would be a good way to honor and continue what The Wachowskis began in 1999.

It might seem like Will Smith’s sneaky little post could be a hint about his casting in The Matrix 5. However, according to some reports, insiders have confirmed that Will Smith is not starring in the new Matrix film. So what is this post about then? Just reminiscing old regrets?

The Men In Black actor had shared his regret over not doing the film on his YouTube channel five years ago in a video titled ‘Why I Turned Down The Matrix’. His reasons mostly had to do with the fact that after Independence Day, he didn’t want to do another alien film. He had even turned down Men In Black but was convinced to get on board by producer Steven Spielberg. However, when The Matrix came around, he wasn’t convinced.

Another major reason he cited for not taking up The Matrix was that he didn’t quite understand what The Wachowskis were trying to do with all the effects, cameras, and freeze frames, and thought it was too much reliance on special effects. In another interview in 2007 with Empire, Smith talked about how he wasn’t mature enough as an actor at the time to trust the filmmakers’ vision.

“I don’t think I was mature enough as an actor at that point to get out of the way and just let it be and allow the directors to make the movie. I would have been trying to make jokes. Now I would have loved to take a shot and see what I would have done with it and I know now I could absolutely have been mature enough to get out the way. But back then I don’t think I was.”

The years in the industry have changed the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star’s outlook, and he has starred in several sci-fi films including the Men in Black franchise, I, Robot, I Am Legend, Hancock, After Earth, Bright, and Gemini Man, amongst others. Now more than ever, he seems ready to jump into The Matrix. However, based on the reactions to his post from fans who pledge their loyalty to Keanu Reeves’ Neo, it would take some convincing and perhaps a new direction for the franchise to pique their interest.

