Justin Baldoni sues former publicist as legal battle with Blake Lively intensifies

The Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal drama has continued to heat up. This time, with Baldoni and Jennifer Abel filing lawsuits against Stephanie Jones.

Jones and Abel worked together on Baldoni’s case after fans began to recognize something was array with the cast. Many noticed that Baldoni did not do press with Lively and that the rest of the cast had unfollowed Baldoni. He was not pictured with them at the premiere and it began to have many online questioning what was going on.

Since, Jones and Abel worked together at Joneswork PR to try and fix Baldoni’s image and worked with Wayfarer studio. In the new lawsuit, Baldoni and Abel claim that Jones was paranoid over the situation given the press bring brought to her company and that she was working with a psychic prior to trying to get “revenge” on both Abel and Baldoni.

“It is undeniable that Stephanie Jones initiated this catastrophic sequence of events by violating the most basic of privacy rights, as well as any remaining trust her clients held,” Baldoni’s attorney Bryan Freedman said to Variety. “No stranger to stirring up crisis scenarios for departing clients, Ms. Jones maliciously turned over communications from the phone she wrongfully took from her own partner to her cohort, [Lively’s personal publicist] Leslie Sloane, immediately after Jones was terminated for cause by Wayfarer due to her own wrongful behavior.”

This lawsuit marks yet another move from Baldoni in the case. Recently, Lively asked for his case to be dismissed and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, shared his thoughts on Baldoni’s upset over Nicepool from Deadpool & Wolverine allegedly being based on him. Reynolds said that Baldoni could not sue him over “hurt feelings.”

Both Lively and Baldoni are not set to go to trial until March of 2026 but, for now, we’re still getting updates on their back and forth.



