Blake Lively calls out Justin Baldoni’s ‘sinister campaign’ against her, wants lawsuit dismissed

Blake Lively has asked a judge to dismiss Justin Baldoni’s defamation case against her. In late 2024, Lively sued Baldoni for sexual harassment while filming It Ends With Us.

Baldoni’s countersuit, worth $400 million, accuses Lively of defamation. Lively’s new filing described Baldoni’s countersuit as “a blunt public relations instrument designed to further the Wayfarer Parties’ sinister campaign to ‘bury’ and ‘destroy’ Ms. Lively for speaking out about sexual harassment and retaliation.”

“California has an interest in not only ensuring that its employers comply with its laws but also in protecting Ms. Lively’s exercise of her right to speak out about and seek remedies for sexual harassment and retaliation,” Lively’s memo added.

In California law, Assembly Bill 933 obliges parties who have filed defamation lawsuits to pay for the defendant’s legal fees and damages should the plaintiff lose. Needless to say, the consequences for Baldoni could be catastrophic. But his allegations of defamation against Lively are an ironic twist of events. Lively herself accused Baldoni of tarnishing her reputation through PR efforts in 2024.

Justin Baldoni’s alleged smear campaign

A controversial article from the New York Times exposed an alleged campaign designed to ruin Lively’s reputation. This smear campaign was led by a PR firm hired by Justin Baldoni. One of the crisis management experts, Melissa Nathan reportedly said, “You know we can bury anyone.”

This revelation seems to coincide with the public reception of Blake Lively after the launch of This Ends With Us. Many accounts on X accused Lively of downplaying themes of domestic violence, which was a central theme to the movie. A flood of reasons to “cancel” Lively stormed online spaces. In particular, a clip of Lively in an older interview resurfaced—one made her seem like an unpleasant interviewee. The reporter involved, Kjersti Flaa, expressed that the interview made her “want to quit” her job.

In contrast, online discourse hailed Justin Baldoni as a feminist ally. He was depicted as a quiet man who wanted to elevate women—who cared about domestic violence. One was witch-hunted, and one was honored as a folk hero. These coincidences are surely something to speculate about.

Is it too soon to say #MeToo?

This wouldn’t be the first time a Hollywood star spoke out against a male actor for abusive behavior but had the narrative turned against her due to a defamation suit. Amber Heard was accused of defamation by her ex-husband, Johnny Depp. The jurors sided with Depp, who was awarded $15 million in damages. Baldoni hired the same PR crisis manager that Depp used.

Heard recently commented on the ongoing Lively-Baldoni case. “Social media is the absolute personification of the classic saying, ‘A lie travels halfway around the world before truth can get its boots on.’ I saw this firsthand and up close. It’s as horrifying as it is destructive,” she told NBC News.

Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s trial has been set for March 2026.

