Professor X May Be as Unkillable as Wolverine as Patrick Stewart Talks ‘Deadpool 3’

It would seem that along with his telepathic mutant abilities, Charles Xavier is also blessed with the power of regeneration. He’s died a number of times in a number of different ways, and he may be set to return once more as Sir Patrick Stewart teases a Deadpool 3 appearance.

We first met Stewart in the role of one of the most powerful mutants in the Marvel Universe, as well as the founder of the X-Men, in the 2000 film X-Men. He then appeared in the following two films, which created the X-Men trilogy and was killed by a vengeful and out-of-control Jean Grey in the last one, X-Men: The Last Stand. He made an uncredited cameo in the less successful X-Men Origins: Wolverine, though as it predated the above trilogy, it didn’t go against his death in Last Stand.

What did do that was X-Men: Days of Future Past, where the past and the future collided. There, we met a very much alive Professor X at a point in time after his supposed death. This was explained if you watched the post-credits scene of Last Stand, where Charles spoke through the body of a comatose patient, showing that he had transferred his consciousness before he had been killed entirely by Jean Grey. With the events of Days of Future Past resetting the timeline, Professor X was fully back, though not for long.

It was during promotion for Logan, the final Wolverine spinoff, that both Stewart and Hugh Jackman told us that this film was a swan song for their characters. The cheeky liars. Not only did Sir Stewart return as Charles Xavier in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, but he has hinted that he may be following in Jackman’s footsteps and appearing in the upcoming Deadpool 3. Both Wolverine and Professor X had poignant and tragic deaths in Logan that left audiences in tears, but thanks to Disney’s acquisition of Fox and the MCU’s multiverse, dead characters returning is now a common occurrence.

Will Patrick Stewart’s Professor X appear in Deadpool 3?

It was in talking to Josh Horowitz on the podcast Happy Sad Confused that Stewart discussed potentially reviving his character once more, telling Horowitz that talks of just that happening have “come up,” adding, “It’s been a process.” Despite his character dying in 50 percent of the films he’s in, as pointed out by Horowitz, Stewart stated, “I have every confidence he’s still around.”

When it was announced that Jackman would be returning as Wolverine in Ryan Reynolds’ Deadpool 3, the actor was very clear to tell us that this would not change his character’s death in Logan. He stated that this would be a different version of the character, one likely pulled from a different universe. If that’s the case, it stands to reason that will be the same for Stewart’s Charles Xavier, who we have already seen in Marvel’s multiverse as a resident of Earth 838 who was quickly, and unceremoniously, dispatched by the Scarlet Witch.

Due to the fact that Doctor Strange 2 was filmed during the pandemic with restrictions, Stewart discussed how filming had been “frustrating and disappointing,” as he had to film all his scenes alone, with all the other actors added to the final shot in post. We hope that, should he make an appearance in Deadpool 3 (which has not been confirmed), he found the process a whole lot more enjoyable.

