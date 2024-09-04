Ian McKellen confirms ‘Gandalf will be involved’ in the new ‘Lord of the Rings’ movie—but what exactly does that mean?

Since a new Lord of the Rings film was announced in May 2024, fans have been excited to know more about what the cast will look like and if any of the old-timers will make a comeback.

Three months later, there is official confirmation that Sir Ian McKellen has been approached to reprise the role of Gandalf the White in Andy Serkis’ new LOTR films. In a recent sit-down with The Big Issue, the veteran actor confirmed the news.

“Enthusiasm for The Lord of the Rings shows no sign of abating,” McKellen said. “I can’t tell you any more than that. I’ve just been told there are going to be more films and Gandalf will be involved and they hope that I’ll be playing him.”

On the subject of the script and production details, though, the English actor didn’t have much to offer, saying, “When? I don’t know. What the script is? It’s not written yet. So, they better be quick.”

Since being cast in the role in 1999, McKellen has played Gandalf in six films, Peter Jackson’s LOTR trilogy, and subsequently the three Hobbit movies. McKellen received an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor for his role in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001). The role essentially made McKellen a household name and can be largely credited for making the Englishman one of the most celebrated actors of his time.

The two new Lord of the Rings films, the first of which is carrying the working title Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum, will be helmed by Andy Serkis, who will also reportedly star in the films. Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens will work on the screenplay, with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou assisting them.

Serkis has been a busy man in the last few years, directing the 2021 Venom movie starring Tom Hardy, along with playing the roles of Alfred Pennyworth in Christopher Reeves’ The Batman and Kino Loy in the Star Wars show Andor.

