‘Hacks’ Season 3 Has a Release Window!

Great news, Hacks fans! Hacks season 3, which has been in the works since season 2 ended in 2022, is finally hitting Max this spring. The official Hacks account, along with series lead Jean Smart, announced the news earlier today in an Instagram post.

Look at that iconic footwear! (Although it’d be hilarious if Ava was wearing the stilettos and Deborah was in the Docs.)

So what can we expect in Hacks season 3? Max hasn’t released plot details yet, so we’re not sure what to expect. However, the end of season 2 provides some clues!

What happens at the end of Hacks season 2?

This section contains spoilers for Hacks season 2!

Hacks is one of those rare comedy series that manages to combine laugh-out-loud humor with interesting, layered character studies. No one in Hacks is perfect—in fact, they’re not great people—but they’re a ton of fun to spend time with.

Hacks tells the story of two comedians struggling to get their careers back on track. Deborah Vance (Smart), a legendary comic with a recently canceled Las Vegas residency, is trying to find her voice again as she explores newer, more personal material. Ava Daniels (Hannah Einbinder), a young TV writer, is scrabbling to regain a foothold in the cutthroat world of comedy. In season 2, they go on tour to refine Deborah’s new show, biting each other’s heads off along the way.

At the end of the season, Deborah successfully sells DVDs of her special on QVC, after which streaming platforms clamor for a piece of the pie. It looks like Deborah’s career is back on track! So where will she go from here, especially now that she doesn’t have Ava writing for her anymore? Can she turn one successful special into a larger career revival? And what about her relationship with her daughter DJ (Kaitlin Olson), now that all their family secrets have come pouring out on the stage?

Things seem to be looking up for Ava, too. After she gets invited to do a week of punch-ups for a pilot, the show goes to series, and she’s offered a staff position. She’s won, right? She got the second chance she’s been wanting for two seasons!

But Ava’s penchant for self-sabotage is bottomless—especially since she’s become so devoted to Deborah that Deborah has to fire her just to get her to pursue her own ambitions. Will Ava take advantage of her second chance, or will she find a way to screw it up so she can work for Deborah again? After all, the series has to get Ava and Deborah back together somehow.

Then there’s the issue of Jimmy (Paul W. Downs) and Kayla’s (Megan Stalter) new agency. Jimmy quits Latitude so that he can continue representing Deborah, but he somehow still gets stuck with his incompetent assistant Kayla. It’s a hilariously convoluted plot development, and it’s sure to cause some trouble ahead.

When is Hacks season 3 coming out?

Spring is coming up fast, so Max is likely to announce a release date for Hacks season 3 soon. Stay tuned for updates!

(featured image: Max)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]