Will Elon Musk Reverse Donald Trump’s Twitter Ban? The Possibility of Trump’s Return to Twitter, Explained

There have been rumors for weeks that Donald Trump’s Twitter account will be reinstated by Elon Musk as part of his takeover of the social media network. But given Trump’s announcement scheduled for later tonight, we’re wondering more than ever … Will the Elon Musk-run Twitter allow his return?

Evidence for Trump returning to Twitter:

Elon Musk own words

Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints.



No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Straight from the mouthpiece (or flapping jaws) of Twitter’s CEO, Elon Musk has previously called Trump being banned from Twitter “a mistake” and outright said he would restore the former president’s Twitter. Musk tweeted out in October that “Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints. No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes.” No one knows who or what the content moderation council will be, but Musk has already shown to be playing fast and loose with content moderation on the platform. He has also stated that banning Trump from Twitter was a mistake.

Trump’s Potential 2024 Presidential Run

Trump is announcing something later tonight and many speculate that he will be announcing his run for the 2024 Republican candidacy. While a lot of Trump-endorsed candidates didn’t do well in the midterms, the Republicans control the House and the Supreme Court.

Evidence Against:

Advertisers

Twitter is already losing hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue due to an “Impersonation Epidemic,” that made large companies lose faith in the company. Doubling down on the toxicity by allowing the head insurrectionist back onto the platform would almost certainly lead to a mass exodus of advertisers and the revenue they bring.

General populace

If trump or ye get a 13th chance – I'm out.



I will not participate on a platform where hate speech and violence is a game. — JerryRigEverything (@ZacksJerryRig) October 28, 2022

Many Twitter users have already left the platform in protest of the lax policies that have allowed hate speech to run rampant and both celebrities, and average users have stated their likelihood to leave the platform if Trump were to return.

Trump himself

Donald Trump has stated that he would not return to the platform, even if his account were restored. He instead has promoted his own social media site, “Truth Social,” which has struggled to gain a following. Trump himself rarely posts on the app.

In the end, we can only hope that reason (or at least Elon Musk’s own self-interest) will prevail.

