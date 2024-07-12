So You Want to Know if Chris Evans Is Coming Back to the MCU …

It has been the question on fans’ lips since Steve Rogers passed the mantle of Captain America on to Sam Wilson: Will Chris Evans return? Given the constant stream of rumors about all of the original Avengers returning, you cannot blame fans for wondering.

Avengers: Endgame left many fans heartbroken because some of our beloved heroes were gone. Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark and Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers both had their sign-offs in the film. Tony made the sacrifice move to stop Thanos and Steve went back in time to live the rest of his life with Peggy Carter. While it was a fine send-off then, fans do hope to see them both again. And the Marvel Cinematic Universe has established ways for that to happen.

There are multiple universes and we’ve seen multiple versions of heroes we currently have on the MCU roster. So why wouldn’t there be a hope out there still that Evans could return to the franchise? Maybe we could even get to see Steve Rogers back in time after he returned to Peggy Carter!

Now, there is another set of fans who want Evans to come back for their own weird racist reasons but we’re going to head into this conversation with the presumption that people asking about Evans’ return are doing so in good faith.

Right now, we have no solid information on the possibility. The last we heard was from Deadline back in 2021, saying he was coming back but there were no details on whether the contracts were signed. Since then, rumors have been swirling that he was cast in Secret Wars. None of that has been confirmed.

All we do know is that Evans has said he was done in the past and that it was an “exclusive” to Deadline back in 2021 that he would be returning.

It would be fun!

I am someone who is excited to see what Secret Wars brings us. Arguably more for Tony Stark than Steve (for Riri Williams’ sake) but I still would love to see Steve back in action. What I don’t want is for this to dampen Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) time as Cap.

Another universe where Steve is still Captain America and he sees his friend having the mantle in another world? That would be great! But until we know more, what we have is a lot of hope and not a lot of answers.

