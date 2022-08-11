When in doubt, ask your cousin who is an Avenger whether or not Steve Rogers f**ks. In a new clip from Marvel and Disney+’s upcoming She-Hulk series, it seems as if Jennifer Walters is using her relationship to Bruce Banner to her advantage—meaning she’s asking her cousin whether or not Steve was a virgin the entire time he was living in the modern world/post-serum.

As we gear up for the She-Hulk release next week, we’ve been getting more and more information about the series, like some wonderfully fun character posters, as well as some clips to get us excited for Jennifer and her green self!

But it also means we got a look at this scene where Jen (Tatiana Maslany) is driving in a car with Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and talking about his coworker. The two are going somewhere together, and as Jen is driving, she starts to point out to Bruce that history seems to point to Steve Rogers being a virgin.

“Steve Rogers did not have a girlfriend before he went into the service,” she says, and when Bruce responds with a “Says who?” she says “The History Channel” before carrying on with her theory: “So he becomes Captain America and from that moment on, a symbol for America, he is rushed to the front lines, he becomes a war hero, then he is frozen in ice! So based on everything you’ve told me, after he gets unfrozen he goes from world threatening disaster to world threatening disaster, that’s when he’s not a fugitive from the law. So it seems like he was pretty pretty busy.”

Bruce says that she’s just repeating what he’s already told her about his friend, and then a ship comes into the road and disrupts their drive as Jen is saying “Obviously Captain America was a virgin,” and thus, let the theories begin.

Did Steve Rogers f**k?

We know he at least macked. (I hate that I wrote it, don’t even worry.) In Captain America: The First Avenger, Steve kissed Natalie Dormer and then went on to also kiss Peggy Carter in the end. In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, he kissed Natasha as they were trying to be undercover at the mall. In Captain America: Civil War, he kissed the woman who would eventually become his niece, Sharon Carter (yeah that’s a thing), and so we at least know that at some point in the canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Steve got used to kissing or at least kissed some people, so he wasn’t weird about it.

We didn’t see him sleep with anyone, but then again, the only Avengers we’ve seen actually having sex are Tony Stark, Cersei and Ikaris, and if we count the Netflix MCU, well then we’ve seen our heroes there all having a grand ole time. (Star-Lord also seemingly has a one-night stand in Guardians of the Galaxy.)

While we know Steve Rogers did, in fact, make out, we don’t know whether or not he got it on (again, I hate myself). So Jen asking her cousin isn’t exactly an outrageous thing. Steve Rogers is a public figure with a very public history, so it makes sense she’d want to know. I’m Team Jen in this.

