Will Ben Affleck Play Dario Agger in the MCU? Here’s What You Need To Know

Another day, another casting rumor for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This time, it comes from Twitter user @MyTimeToShineH, a leaker whose previous tips included Matt Murdock’s MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home. On December 28, the anonymous person behind the account posted a tweet in which he claims, “Ben Affleck had talks with Marvel Studios to play Dario Agger in an upcoming project.”

This rumor should be taken with a grain of salt, of course, and although there’s no official report to back up the claim that Affleck is heading to the MCU, it’s an interesting rumor to consider. Affleck previously played the titular hero in 2003’s Daredevil, opposite Jennifer Garner as Elektra, and he recently played Batman in the DCEU. If he joins the MCU, it will be his second time taking on a Marvel character and his second major superhero movie franchise.

And this time, he’d be playing a villain whose most notable comics rivalry is the god Thor, followed closely by the Hulk.

Who is Dario Agger in Marvel Comics?

Dario Agger is the latest iteration of the villainous Minotaur, who was first adapted from Greek mythology for Marvel Comics by Sal Buscema and Peter Gillis in 1986. Dario first appeared in Thor: God of Thunder #19 (2014), written by Jason Aaron and illustrated by Esad Ribić. Agger is the CEO and president of Roxxon Energy and a lead member of the villainous Dark Council. He became a Minotaur by selling his soul, and eventually decided to permanently take on this form to prove how untouchable he is.

In the robust slate of announced MCU films and streaming series, the Minotaur could appear in multiple titles, either as a new Thor villain or as a Hulk villain. If Affleck really does get the part, it will be interesting to see what he brings to the MCU, and how his transformation into the hulking Greek beast is handled.

(featured image: Marvel Comics)

