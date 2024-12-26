‘Will America recover from this man?’: Trump never swearing to support the Constitution is alarming Americans

It is kind of frighting that the MAGA fans are all about being “AMERICANS” and yet they’re not terrified by Donald Trump’s lack of support for the Constitution. In 2024, they’re actually using that to justify his actions.

Trump back in 2023 said that he could run for the presidency in 2024 because he never took an oath to uphold the Constitution. Now, the Left are using this to point out how hypocritical the MAGA fans are. The argument was used after the insurrection in 2021. Because Trump never made an oath to uphold the Constitution, said document cannot prevent him from running for President. Obviously, that worked to his advantage. He’s the President elect.

But being reminded that Trump does not care about the foundation of our government is terrifying. His loyal followers pretend like he’s bringing America “back” while he is actively rebuking the system that protect ALL Americans. As the Essen Views account wrote on X, we’re most definitely not going to ever recover from what Trump is doing to this country.

Will America recover from this man? — EssenViews (@essenviews) December 23, 2024

The short answer? No. We’re not going to recover and this last election is a perfect example of this. His base someone GREW from what happened on January 6 and beyond. His words literally led to an insurrection and people voted for him still. Trump does not care about America. If anything, he wants to dismantle it for his own power. And his followers falling hook, line, and sinker for his “Make America Great Again” pleas continues to be disturbing.

He has made no oath to the Constitution. How can you think that man is a “great” President? He is actively pushing against your rights as an American citizen! That should terrifying everyone but if anything, I am sure the MAGA would have some excuse as to why this is…fine.

