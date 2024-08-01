Did ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ Give Viewers a Sneak Peak of ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’?

Deadpool & Wolverine takes advantage of its multiverse premise and features loads of shocking cameos. However, there was one cameo that stood out specifically for its perplexing nature.

Deadpool & Wolverine follows Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) as he’s approached by Mr. Paradox (Matthew Macfayden) about a special role within the Time Variance Authority. Unfortunately, he soon realizes that Mr. Paradox is seeking his help to end his world due to the decaying timeline. Refusing to give up on his friends, Deadpool quickly seeks a Wolverine (Hugh Jackman) variant to help him stop the evil TVA employee. One of the most interesting parts of the movie is when the Merc with a Mouth is exposed to the concept of the multiverse and TVA for the first time.

For a moment, he stands in awe, looking at various screens the TVA utilizes to monitor the multiverse. However, there’s one screen that will give viewers a start as it features a familiar Marvel hero: Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

Why is Thor in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Hemsworth fans shouldn’t get too excited as the actor doesn’t physically appear in Deadpool & Wolverine. Instead, he appears in repurposed archival footage pulled from Thor: The Dark World. The scene where Thor cries over the seemingly deceased Loki (Tom Hiddleston) plays out, but something is different. When the camera pans down, viewers see it’s not Loki in Thor’s arms, but Wade Wilson wearing a half-torn Deadpool mask and stroking Thor’s face. Deadpool immediately does a double take, asking, “What’s that?!”

However, Mr. Paradox avoids the question, quickly turning the screen off and telling Deadpool it’s an event in the “distant future.” Deadpool instantly turns to one of the TVA agents, asking, “Why is Thor crying? Quick, tell me!” Unfortunately, neither Deadpool nor viewers are told the moment’s meaning, leaving it up to us to interpret. All we know is that the event will happen in the future, but it’s not entirely clear what timeline the event will be occurring in, meaning there are a few possibilities.

The one possibility viewers will be hoping for is that the scene displayed on the screen is from the future of Earth-616, the main timeline in the MCU. If so, it could mean we’ll see this particular scene play out in a future movie, perhaps in Avengers: Secret Wars. One Reddit user theorized that Doctor Doom could have manipulated Deadpool’s healing factor to bring about his demise. Meanwhile, although Deadpool & Wolverine takes place in the X-Men universe (Earth-1005), the movie does see Deadpool in Earth-616 applying for the Avengers. What if, somewhere down the line, he gets accepted onto the team?

However, with the multiverse active in the MCU, this could be an entirely different timeline with variants of Thor and Deadpool. For all we know, it could occur in a timeline we’ve never even seen before.

Regardless of where the scene occurs, it seems to hint that Deadpool and Thor strike up a friendship before the former dies a heroic death. Given how popular Deadpool is, though, it’s hard to imagine the Deadpool dies, making it likelier it’s a variant. However, another big possibility is that the scene doesn’t mean anything. It may just be an Easter egg to make fans chuckle with its callback to Thor: The Dark World.

