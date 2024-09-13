‘Why was Thor crying?’: Chris Hemsworth addresses the question on everyone’s mind

By now, most of us who care have seen Deadpool & Wolverine. Unfortunately, that means most of us can’t stop thinking about one scene. The question on our mind? Why was Thor crying over Wade Wilson’s body? Now, Chris Hemsworth has weighed in.

Hemsworth, who is Optimus Prime in the new Transformers One movie, was doing press when Chalice Williams from Black Girl Nerds asked him the question. While Hemsworth laughed, he did tease that we would eventually have the answer we are searching for. It might not happen right away but he promised that one day, the reason for Thor’s tears would be revealed.

“I’m asking the same question,” Hemsworth said. “You’ll have to keep your focus on the Marvel Universe cause there will be an answer. It will be told one day.”

It is all in good fun, especially since we do know that Wade Wilson love to poke fun at things. But really, I’ve got to know what the deal was between them. What hurts even more is that even director Shawn Levy doesn’t know why Thor was crying. So was Ryan Reynolds just messing with us? Is Hemsworth also teasing us? Will there come a time when we know the truth?

“I have to be honest with you, we really set out to make a movie that was not a setup for another movie or a sequel to anything. Kevin [Feige] never insisted that we service some story beyond,” Levy told Entertainment Weekly. “I’ve been asked, for instance, why is Thor crying. The answer being: I don’t f—ing know. No one does, but I’d sure love to be the guy who helps find out why.”

Let’s theorize for a minute about what could get Thor to the point where he’s crying over Wade Wilson.

There are plenty of reasons why Thor would be crying

Thor has his fun in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Granted, that fun is more him being a bit more carefree than the other Avengers but he is a pretty cool guy. I think that Wade would love that Thor is a) a God and b) well, I think the God part is all that Wade would need.

That would, in turn, make the Merc with a Mouth a bit more inclined to talk to Thor than his fellow teammates. How the two would get to the point where they want to actually be friends with each other is what I don’t quite know. Or better yet, how they even met. But if Deadpool gets to meet Spider-Man, maybe he introduces him to his friend with the arm muscles.

The part that I don’t really need to figure out is how Thor is crying. Thor cries a lot. He’s a god in tune with his emotions. He cried over Loki, cried over seeing his mother again, cried when trying to tell Tony he could use the gauntlet … point is, he cries. I just need to know how the two became close enough to get Thor to that emotional level.

Whatever it is, Hemsworth seems to think that we will be seeing Thor’s reasoning one day and that’s enough for me.

