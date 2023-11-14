‘Night in the Woods’ Followup ‘Revenant Hill’ Canceled To Preserve the ‘Well-Being of the Team’

Night in the Woods is a cult classic indie game that tackles themes of growing up and mental health. Because of its success in 2017, the game was bound to get some kind of followup, which eventually came in the form of a prequel named Revenant Hill.

It follows college dropout Mae Borrowski, who has returned to her hometown Possum Springs, on a fast descent into cults, murder mysteries, and so much more. But in the end, Night in the Woods is all about learning how to live despite the changes that come with time and the obstacles that accompany growth.

All of that had fans excited about the upcoming prequel, but it looks like the highly anticipated game’s production has been canceled for a variety of reasons.

According to The Glory Society’s statement, two key members of the development team had to take a step back to address serious health issues. This was a hard hit for the indie game company due to their staff limitations. The Glory Society loved the game, but they placed higher importance on the health of their developers even if it might disappoint some fans who were waiting for Revenant Hill. Scott Benson, one of the developers, was revealed to have been suffering from severe heart failure for the past 12 months. Regardless of the severity of Scott’s condition, not all indie game companies would stop the production of a game for one member alone.

So. Over the past 12 months or so I got very sick and it didn't go away. Eventually I was diagnosed with severe heart failure, most likely from a virus. It will continue to greatly limit me for the foreseeable future and as such I've had to stop working in the manner I once did. — Down Here For Your Soul (@bombsfall) November 7, 2023

There is a lot of pressure among indie game developers to create a hit game, and many would trudge forward if it meant putting a product on Steam. There aren’t a lot of funds floating around, and staffing is limited, so many developers are pushed to the edge to create a breakout game.

The Glory Society was honest to their fans and chose to stop the development of Revenant Hill without any promises of continuing in the future. Many who waited for the game were definitely disheartened by the news but were quick to send well-wishes to Scott with the knowledge of his worsening condition. Work shouldn’t be life, and life is worth more than just one game.

