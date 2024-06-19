Justin Timberlake Arrested, Charged With Driving While Intoxicated

If you’ve been anywhere on social media in the last 24 hours, then you’ve seen Justin Timberlake’s mugshot making its rounds.

Yes, the pop star was arrested. On June 18, 2024, Justin Timberlake was charged with driving while intoxicated in an affluent Hamptons area of Long Island, New York.

why is this the most high quality mug shot ever lmao they said get the Nikon out we're getting this mf in 4K https://t.co/36ROq06tng — manny (@mannyfidel) June 18, 2024

Identified as a 43-year-old male and Franklin, Tennessee resident in the criminal complaint, Justin Timberlake reportedly ran a stop sign and swerved out of his lane, according to police.

Timberlake was driving a gray Florida-registered 2025 BMW in Sag Harbor at approximately 12:30 AM when an officer stopped him. He reportedly dined at The American Hotel in the Hamptons and was headed to a friend’s house when he was pulled over.

The most Bojack Horseman-coded thing I've ever seen https://t.co/TYtoFZXdFm — Ross W Berman IV (Philosopher Pirate) (@RossWBermanIV) June 18, 2024

According to the court document, Timberlake’s eyes appeared bloodshot and glassy. The strong smell of alcohol was coming from his breath. His attention appeared clouded, his speech was slow, and his balance was unsteady. Timberlake reportedly performed poorly on all standardized field sobriety tests, struggling to stand on one foot without losing his balance. He also was unable to walk heel-to-toe without using his arms to maintain his balance.

Despite failing all sobriety tests, Timberlake reportedly told the officer that he only had one martini and was following some friends home. Once in police custody, Justin Timberlake refused a breathalyzer test.

Justin Timberlake pleaded not guilty and was ordered to appear in court on July 26. He was arraigned and released without posting bail nine hours after his arrest.

Justin Timberlake’s shaky reputation

Just a day before his arrest, Timberlake’s wife, Jessica Biel, took to Instagram to gush about the singer-actor. She talked about him being “the rock” of their family, and ended the warm statement with “We LOVE YOU.”

Jessica Biel has since limited comments on her Instagram account.

In October 2023, Britney Spears released her memoir The Woman in Me. There, she detailed her timeline with Timberlake, from when they first met on the set of The Mickey Mouse Club as kids until their tumultuous relationship. In her memoir, Spears stated she felt pressured to get an unsupervised medical abortion after getting pregnant by Timberlake. She also claimed the NSYNC member cheated on her several times.

In January, Spears tried to diminish the hate against Timberlake. She took to social media to apologize for hurting anyone with her memoir and even complimented Justin Timberlake’s new song. However, Timberlake once again earned our ire by declaring he would “like to take this opportunity to apology… to absolutely f*cking nobody” during a show in New York.

Prior to his arrest, Timberlake performed in Miami on June 15 and Tampa on June 14 as part of his “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour.” He has two upcoming shows scheduled in Chicago on June 21 and 22 and will be performing at Madison Square Garden on June 25 and 26.

