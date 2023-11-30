Here’s Why Everyone You Know Is Celebrating Henry Kissinger’s Death on Twitter

Twitter had a rare night of overwhelming joy Wednesday, as an event occurred that was able to bring everyone together to celebrate in beautiful unity: This was the night Henry Kissinger finally died.

Ever since Elon Musk bought and ruined Twitter/X, so many of us have found ourselves unable to fully leave the site that brings us misery. What were we still doing here, we ask ourselves. Why can’t we just leave? Well, now we have an answer. Clearly, we were all just hanging on to be able to celebrate one of the greatest nights in Twitter posting history.

Kissinger’s war crimes

Kissinger was a diplomat, political strategist, and war criminal responsible for the deaths of millions of people worldwide. Rolling Stone sums up his basics:

The Yale University historian Greg Grandin, author of the biography Kissinger’s Shadow, estimates that Kissinger’s actions from 1969 through 1976, a period of eight brief years when Kissinger made Richard Nixon’s and then Gerald Ford’s foreign policy as national security adviser and secretary of state, meant the end of between three and four million people. That includes “crimes of commission,” he explained, as in Cambodia and Chile, and omission, like greenlighting Indonesia’s bloodshed in East Timor; Pakistan’s bloodshed in Bangladesh; and the inauguration of an American tradition of using and then abandoning the Kurds.

Celebrity chef and documentarian Anthony Bourdain has perhaps the definitive quote on Kissinger’s legacy of evil.

“Once you’ve been to Cambodia, you’ll never stop wanting to beat Henry Kissinger to death with your bare hands,” Bourdain wrote in his memoir, A Cook’s Tour: Global Adventures in Extreme Cuisines. “You will never again be able to open a newspaper and read about that treacherous, prevaricating, murderous scumbag sitting down for a nice chat with Charlie Rose or attending some black-tie affair for a new glossy magazine without choking. Witness what Henry did in Cambodia – the fruits of his genius for statesmanship – and you will never understand why he’s not sitting in the dock at The Hague next to [Serbia President Slobodan] Milošević.”

An important note from the late Anthony Bourdain today: pic.twitter.com/GBPGPxMHGQ — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) November 30, 2023

We’ve all been waiting for decades for Kissinger to die and he just refused to go. Apparently, pure evil is a hell of a life force. He finally f***ed off on Wednesday, November 29, 2023, at the age of 100.

Most major news outlets are working hard to be as laughably, infuriatingly neutral as possible in announcing the news of the death of a war criminal.

There have been literal decades of investigations into what Kissinger did. You don't have to resort to "critics say." — Michael Hobbes (@RottenInDenmark) November 30, 2023

You're laughing. Editors everywhere are scrambling to come up with euphemisms for war crimes and YOURE LAUGHING — ALJ Dredd (@UnionSaltBae) November 30, 2023

(Others are doing a much better job, to be fair.)

Henry Kissinger, War Criminal Beloved by America’s Ruling Class, Finally Dies



More: https://t.co/6kaj57PyIQhttps://t.co/6kaj57PyIQ — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) November 30, 2023

But on Twitter, things are different. Twitter is having a full-on party.

Single funniest night in the history of Twitter incoming — Zach Heltzel (@zachheltzel) November 30, 2023

lmao, incredible way to find out, no notes pic.twitter.com/AG2M9ZlDZE — Dan Casey (@DanCasey) November 30, 2023

the timeline coming together to properly dunk on henry kissinger pic.twitter.com/UagGBZs6Qb — sean yoo (@SeanYoo) November 30, 2023

This is not a time for “If you don’t have anything nice to say, don’t say anything at all.” This is a time to revel.

the "I can't be happy kissinger is dead because he was never punished" crowd vs the "WOOHOOO SUCK IT IDIOT YOURE DEAD" crowd is an interesting divide. two types of haters. I think not even being satisfied when a bitch is dead is a valid form of hating even if it's unorthodox — hunktears ?? (@hunktears) November 30, 2023

If you have the chance to tell your friend that Henry Kissinger has died just before that friend tells you that he’s on mushrooms, I can say from experience that you should take it. — Josh Gondelman (@joshgondelman) November 30, 2023

If you're really high right now and just found out the news: you did this. You getting high killed Kissinger. You're just that powerful. You should do even more drugs — Hilary Agro ? (hilaryagro on bsky) (@hilaryagro) November 30, 2023

Nancy Reagan when she sees Henry Kissinger come thru the gates to hell pic.twitter.com/yn34Esgwzg — ? (@heyjaeee) November 30, 2023

Jimmy Carter losing his wife and his arch nemesis in the same week is some soap opera season finale shit. — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) November 30, 2023

Check in on your war criminal friends — Jake Flores ?? (@feraljokes) November 30, 2023

devastating reminder to hug your war criminals before it’s too late https://t.co/j9I805Yvux — Zack Bornstein (@ZackBornstein) November 30, 2023

We’re also so happy for the long-running “Is Henry Kissinger Dead Yet?” account, which has spent years waiting for this moment.

No — Is Henry Kissinger Dead Yet? (@DidKissingerD1e) September 19, 2023

Nope — Is Henry Kissinger Dead Yet? (@DidKissingerD1e) September 21, 2023

Still no — Is Henry Kissinger Dead Yet? (@DidKissingerD1e) September 25, 2023

No and despite everyone’s thoughts and prayers, this account will be two years old next week — Is Henry Kissinger Dead Yet? (@DidKissingerD1e) November 28, 2023

They finally got to post this Wednesday night:

YES — Is Henry Kissinger Dead Yet? (@DidKissingerD1e) November 30, 2023

