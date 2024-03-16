Why Ludwig Göransson Is Wrong About Video Games

Recommended Videos

Ludwig Göransson made headlines across the globe when he won the Oscar for Best Original Score for his work in Oppenheimer. This was the Swedish composer’s second Oscar after winning the same category for his Black Panther score in 2019. However, he said something pretty controversial about video games in his acceptance speech.

If you’re new to this controversy, here’s a quick rundown. After winning his Oscar, Göransson gave his acceptance speech, comically thanking his parents saying, “To my parents, thank you for giving me guitars and drum machines instead of video games.”

Last night, 39-year-old composer Ludwig Göransson won his second Academy Award for his score to ‘Oppenheimer’. In a heartfelt speech, he thanked his parents for giving him his foundation in music. pic.twitter.com/hVSDqp0gEw — Classic FM (@ClassicFM) March 11, 2024 As you can imagine, this did not sit well with gamers. Many gamers were mad that Göransson demeaned the video game medium. Others saw it as a jab at video game music composers, who likely grew up playing video games. Twitter blew up over the speech with many gamers coming to the defense of gaming.

These things aren’t mutually exclusive. I play several instruments and video games. Video games actually inspired me to learn to play many of the songs i heard by ear, resulting in many more hours of practice. — Des ? (@ilremorto) March 11, 2024

Does Ludwig not know who the greatest composers in video game history are? https://t.co/tNTtOFKPDz pic.twitter.com/Yt6bKQvLR0 — Emanuel™ (@Brianycus) March 11, 2024 In a society that is constantly treating video games as children’s toys, Göransson’s words hit a sour note. It was likely meant as a joke, but it’s not a good one. For one, video game music is one of the most diverse musical genres and an art form in its own right. Consider the sweeping orchestral swells of a big-budget game like God of War or Red Dead Redemption II. Or think about iconic scores like the Super Mario Bros franchise, filled with delightfully fun classics that are just as inventive as any cinematic score.

Another thing to point out here is the terrible implication that playing video games is a waste of time. Göransson is not so subtly implying that children would be better off learning a useful skill rather than playing games.

This is a harsh view of childhood. Many kids are forced into long hours of practice for a skill they didn’t get to choose by parents who want them to be the next Mozart or Lang Lang. As Vice wrote, child prodigies often burn out and sometimes suffer from miserable childhoods. Letting kids be kids is not just morally correct, but also gives them a better sense of worth and happier memories.

At the end of the day, the two are not in conflict with each other. Video games often inspire a love of music in future musicians and listeners. According to Wired, Yoko Shimomura, who composed music for the legendary Kingdom Hearts series, spent much of her youth playing video games in arcades. This love of gaming and music inspired her to become a video game composer, penning some of the most beloved music in gaming.

Göransson’s comments were naive and insulting to generations of musicians whose biggest influences were video games. The criticism he is getting right now is legitimate and needs to be said.

