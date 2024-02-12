Here’s Why Funimation Is Ending and What It Means for Subscribers

The Crunchyroll/Funimation merger brings together the vast libraries of both anime streaming services but at the cost of the removal of digital DVD and Blu-ray content. So why has the merger happened, and why does it mean the end of Funimation?

The merger of the two anime streaming giants of the Western world has been in talks for a long time. Both platforms were anime diehards’ go-to, even as Netflix, Amazon, and Disney+ started to up their anime content. The two platforms decided to merge, but it appears that, of the two, Crunchyroll is coming out on top, with Funimation officially shutting down its site and app.

There were signs that this would eventually be the case a few years back when Sony acquired Crunchyroll in 2021, with the plan to merge Funimation. This occurred in 2022, when it was announced that Crunchyroll now had access to Funimation’s massive library of shows, including dubs that the site previously didn’t have access to, such as My Hero Academia. At the same time, Funimation retained its site and continued to add new episodes to its series. It wasn’t known when Funimation would be shut down until recently.

Funimation’s site explains that the reason for its end is so that anime lovers will have access to the biggest streaming library of anime under the merger of itself and Crunchyroll. Existing Funimation subscribers will be migrated over the Crunchyroll, with the site adding that this “may vary depending on your specific payment platform, subscription type, and region.” Unhelpfully, the public announcement didn’t go into details on what price subscribers will have to pay after the transfer, but many will likely see a price increase, and they should receive an email with further details in the near future.

Though having a singular library where you can find all the anime your heart desires is great, it does come with a caveat. Funimation’s announcement included the decision to remove the support for Funimation digital copies when their service officially comes to an end on April 2, 2024. Though Funimation promised that digital purchases would be something that subscribers could have forever, that promise now rings hollow as fans are, understandably, upset that purchases they made will now be inaccessible.

The merger does raise the concern that Crunchyroll has monopolized the anime market, meaning that there is no need to keep prices competitive for consumers. Anime lovers will have no other real option other than to shell out for a Crunchyroll subscription if they want access to more niche anime that cannot be found on other streaming platforms.

Customers who have any issues migrating have been encouraged to reach out to Crunchyroll’s online support.

