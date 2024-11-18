Why haven’t we heard about a second season for the best comedy of this year???

Some shows come out and you just know you want to see 10 more seasons of it. Brian Jordan Alvarez’s English Teacher is one of those shows.

So why haven’t we heard anything about a second season? We’ve all, by now, seen he videos that Alvarez has been posting online. He’s been doing a meme using an audio from Gilmore Girls over and over again to try and get people to stream the series. From what I’ve seen, it is working. Many online have said that the reason they binge watched the series was because of his videos. So where is my season 2?

Yes, part of this is me just wanting more of these teachers in Austin, Texas but also the show is good. I wouldn’t be pushing for a show that was just alright. Each episode had me laughing and still somehow emotionally connected to whatever nonsense Evan (Alvarez) found himself in. Gwen (Stephanie Koenig) and Markie (Sean Patton) still have to end up together!

Part of my fear over the brilliance of a show like English Teacher is that often we end up sleeping on them and they get canceled. Alvarez is continually pushing people to watch the show and many online are also praising its humor. So why hasn’t FX said anything about the series yet? It had critical acclaim for its first season and it continues to gain viewers from streaming on Hulu. What is the hold up?

I am unabashedly a comedy nerd. So when a show like English Teacher comes around and surprises me, I want to see more of it. And with so many shows barely getting their time to shine, I don’t want the English Teacher to just be another forgotten show.

We need more original comedy shows like this

FX often has some great shows, especially when it comes to comedies. But when most of our comedic shows have either been running for decades or are constantly debated on (I am team The Bear is a comedy but alas), shows like English Teacher are refreshing and new. It was never billed nor written as a mini-series and so, for me, I think that the show deserves at least a second season to show audiences what it really is all about.

The first season as only 8 episodes long and even those 8 episodes had me hooked. Imagine what this show could do with a longer season! Or even just a second season to allow Evan to maybe kiss his hot fellow teacher who he isn’t supposed to be with! Whatever the future holds, I hope it has more seasons of English Teacher. I couldn’t tell you the last time I fell this in love with a show this quickly.

From the first episode, I was hooked. So if you haven’t yet streamed the FX series, you now can! And you can tell everyone you know to watch it so Brian Jordan Alvarez can finally stop doing the TikTok dance to get people to stream it.

